Your life is inspirational: PM to Olympic medal winning grappler Sehrawat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and said his life is inspirational for others.

Congratulating the 21-year-old athlete over the phone, he noted that Sehrawat was the youngest of the Indian medal-winners in this Olympic games, and said his feat will continue to bring the country joy for a long time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Your life is inspirational for the people of the country," the prime minister said.

Modi noted that Sehrawat lost his parents at a young age and has devoted himself to wrestling.