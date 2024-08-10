Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 15: Aditi, Diksha in action soon; Reetika eyeing medal finish

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
At around 3 PM, India's Reetika Hooda will be taking the mat in the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling event. Hooda will be hoping to get India their 2nd medal in wrestling. Check all live updates here.
|Indian events
|Athletes
|Time (IST)
|Golf (Women's Individual)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12:30
|Wrestling (Women's 76kg freestlye)
|Reetika Hooda
|15:00 onwards
|International events
|Time (IST)
|Athletics (Men's marathon)
|11:30:00
|Volleyball (Men's Gold Medal Match FRA vs POL)
|16:30:00
|Table Tennis (Women's team gold medal match China vs Japan)
|18:30:00
|Handball (Women's Gold Medal Match)
|18:30:00
|Football (Women's Gold Medal Match)
|20:30:00
|Athletics (Men's high jump final)
|22:30:00
|Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles final)
|23:05:00
|Athletics (Men's 5000m final)
|23:20:00
|Athletics (Women's 1500m final)
|23:45:00
|Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay final)
|00:30:00
|Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay final)
|00:45:00
|Basketball (Men's final France vs USA)
|01:00:00
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 11:14 AM IST