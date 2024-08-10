Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 15: Aditi, Diksha in action soon; Reetika eyeing medal finish

Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Golf (Women's Individual) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar 12:30 Wrestling (Women's 76kg freestlye) Reetika Hooda 15:00 onwards

International events Time (IST) Athletics (Men's marathon) 11:30:00 Volleyball (Men's Gold Medal Match FRA vs POL) 16:30:00 Table Tennis (Women's team gold medal match China vs Japan) 18:30:00 Handball (Women's Gold Medal Match) 18:30:00 Football (Women's Gold Medal Match) 20:30:00 Athletics (Men's high jump final) 22:30:00 Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles final) 23:05:00 Athletics (Men's 5000m final) 23:20:00 Athletics (Women's 1500m final) 23:45:00 Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay final) 00:30:00 Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay final) 00:45:00 Basketball (Men's final France vs USA) 01:00:00

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 15 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 10 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will have two sports featuring Indian athletes who are now up to 6 medals in the tally. Starting at 12:30 PM, Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be taking part in their final round of the women's individual stroke play today. Both golfers haven't had an eventful day 3 but will fight to get into those medal positions today. At around 3 PM, India's Reetika Hooda will be taking the mat in the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling event. Hooda will be hoping to get India their 2nd medal in wrestling which will equal their medal tally from Tokyo 2020. Apart from India, there are many medal events set to take place today in Paris. The men's volleyball gold medal match between hosts France and Poland is going to be a thrilling one at 4:30 PM IST.Several athletics medal events will be taking place later in the night from men's high jump final at 10:30 PM to women's 4x400m relay final at 12:30 AM (Aug 11). The last event of the day will be the highly aniticipated men's basketball final between USA and France at 1 AM (Aug 11).