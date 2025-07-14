1877 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon men's singles champions and runner-ups

Jannik Sinner made history as the first Italian man to claim the Wimbledon men’s singles crown. The 23-year-old delivered a stellar performance to beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Jannik becomes the first Italian man to lift this trophy, adding another Grand Slam to his collection on the day.

The tournament has the oldest history in all of Grand Slams, dating back to 1877 when Spencer Gore won the inaugural title.