1877 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon men's singles champions and runner-ups

Federer leads the pack with the most men's Wimbledon titles in the Open Era, having lifted the trophy a record eight times.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Jannik Sinner made history as the first Italian man to claim the Wimbledon men’s singles crown. The 23-year-old delivered a stellar performance to beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.  Jannik becomes the first Italian man to lift this trophy, adding another Grand Slam to his collection on the day.
  The tournament has the oldest history in all of Grand Slams, dating back to 1877 when Spencer Gore won the inaugural title.
 
Among these legends, Federer leads the pack with the most men’s Wimbledon titles in the Open Era, having lifted the trophy a record eight times. As Alcaraz aims for a third straight triumph on grass, he stands on the verge of etching his name even deeper into tennis history. 
Wimbledon men's singles winners before the open era
Year Winner
1967 John Newcombe
1966 Manuel Santana
1965 Roy Emerson
1964 Roy Emerson
1963 C.R. McKinley
1962 Rod Laver
1961 Rod Laver
1960 Neale Fraser
1959 Alejandro Olmedo
1958 Ashley J. Cooper
1957 Lewis Hoad
1956 Lewis Hoad
1955 Tony Trabert
1954 Jaroslav Drobny
1953 E. Victor Seixas Jr.
1952 Frank Sedgman
1951 R. Savitt
1950 J.E. Patty
1949 F.R. Schroeder
1948 R. Falkenburg
1947 Jack Kramer
1946 Yvon Petra
1939 Robert Riggs
1938 Donald Budge
1937 Donald Budge
1936 Fred Perry
1935 Fred Perry
1934 Fred Perry
1933 Jack Crawford
1932 H. Ellsworth Vines
1931 S.B. Wood
1930 William T. Tilden
1929 Henri Cochet
1928 Rene Lacoste
1927 Henri Cochet
1926 Jean Borotra
1925 Rene Lacoste
1924 Jean Borotra
1923 William M. Johnston
1922 Gerald Patterson
1921 William T. Tilden
1920 William T. Tilden
1919 Gerald Patterson
1914 Norman Brookes
1913 Anthony Wilding
1912 Anthony Wilding
1911 Anthony Wilding
1910 Anthony Wilding
1909 Arthur Gore
1908 Arthur Gore
1907 Norman Brookes
1906 Laurie Doherty
1905 Laurie Doherty
1904 Laurie Doherty
1903 Laurie Doherty
1902 Laurie Doherty
1901 Arthur Gore
1900 Reggie Doherty
1899 Reggie Doherty
1898 Reggie Doherty
1897 Reggie Doherty
1896 Harold Mahoney
1895 Wilfred Baddeley
1894 Joshua Pim
1893 Joshua Pim
1892 Wilfred Baddeley
1891 Wilfred Baddeley
1890 William Hamilton
1889 William Renshaw
1888 Ernest Renshaw
1887 Herbert Lawford
1886 William Renshaw
1885 William Renshaw
1884 William Renshaw
1883 William Renshaw
1882 William Renshaw
1881 William Renshaw
1880 John Hartley
1879 John Hartley
1878 Frank Hadow
1877 Spencer Gore

Wimbledon men's singles champions in the Open era

 
Wimbledon winners and runners-up list in Open era
YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP SCORE
2025 Jannik Sinner (Italy) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
2024 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)
2023 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1-6, 7-6(6), 1-6, 3-6, 6-4
2022 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
2021 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
2020 No competition due to COVID-19 No competition due to COVID-19 No competition due to COVID-19
2019 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
2018 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
2017 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6–3, 6–1, 6–4
2016 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Milos Raonic (Canada) 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
2015 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
2014 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
2013 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6–4, 7–5, 6–4
2012 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Murray (Great Britain) 4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
2010 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6–3, 7–5, 6–4
2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
2008 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
2007 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
2006 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
2005 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
2004 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
2003 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Mark Philippoussis 7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
2002 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) David Nalbandian (Argentina) 6–1, 6–3, 6–2
2001 Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) Patrick Rafter (Australia) 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
2000 Pete Sampras (USA) Patrick Rafter (Australia) 6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
1999 Pete Sampras (USA) Andre Agassi (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 7–5
1998 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
1997 Pete Sampras (USA) Cedric Pioline (France) 6–4, 6–2, 6–4
1996 Richard Krajicek (Netherlands) MaliVai Washington (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 6–3
1995 Pete Sampras (USA) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
1994 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
1993 Pete Sampras (USA) Jim Courier (USA) 7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
1992 Andre Agassi (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
1991 Michael Stich (Germany) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
1990 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
1989 Boris Becker (Germany) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
1988 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) Boris Becker (Germany) 4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
1987 Pat Cash (Australia) Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
1986 Boris Becker (Germany) Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 6–4, 6–3, 7–5
1985 Boris Becker (Germany) Kevin Curren (USA) 6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
1984 John McEnroe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–1, 6–1, 6–2
1983 John McEnroe (USA) Chris Lewis (New Zealand) 6–2, 6–2, 6–2
1982 Jimmy Connors (USA) John McEnroe (USA) 3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
1981 John McEnroe (USA) Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
1980 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) John McEnroe (USA) 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
1979 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Roscoe Tanner (USA) 6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
1978 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–2, 6–2, 6–3
1977 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Jimmy Connors (USA) 3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
1976 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Ilie Nastase (Romania) 6–4, 6–2, 9–7
1975 Arthur Ashe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
1974 Jimmy Connors (USA) Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6–1, 6–1, 6–4
1973 Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) Alex Metreveli (USSR) 6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
1972 Stan Smith (USA) Ilie Nastase (Romania) 4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
1971 John Newcombe (Australia) Stan Smith (USA) 6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
1970 John Newcombe (Australia) Ken Rosewall (Australia) 5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
1969 Rod Laver (Australia) John Newcombe (Australia) 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
1968 Rod Laver (Australia) Tony Roche (Australia) 6–3, 6–4, 6–2
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

