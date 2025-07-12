Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 1968 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon women's singles winners and runner-ups

Martina Navratilova of the USA holds the record for most women's singles wins at Wimbledon with 9 titles to her name

New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon was a historic one as the women’s singles final saw Iga Swiatek her maiden Wimbledon championships after beating Anisimova in a dominant fashion via a straight sets victory. She was crowned after a 6-0, 6-0 victory that etched her name in the history books as well.
 
Although the iconic Wimbledon began 148 years ago back in 1877, the current Open Era started in 1968. Martina Navratilova of the USA holds the record for most women’s singles wins at Wimbledon with 9 titles to her name. The tournament has been operational annually since entering the Open Era, except in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Full list of Wimbledon women’s singles winners and runner-ups in the Open Era:
 
Year Country Champion Country Runner-up Score in the Final
2025 USA Iga Świątek POL Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0
2024 CZE Barbora Krejčíková ITA Jasmine Paolini 6–2, 2–6, 6–4
2023 CZE Markéta Vondroušová TUN Ons Jabeur 6–4, 6–4
2022 KAZ Elena Rybakina TUN Ons Jabeur 3–6, 6–2, 6–2
2021 AUS Ashleigh Barty CZE Karolína Plíšková 6–3, 6–7(4–7), 6–3
2020 No competition COVID-19 pandemic
2019 ROU Simona Halep USA Serena Williams 6–2, 6–2
2018 GER Angelique Kerber USA Serena Williams 6–3, 6–3
2017 ESP Garbiñe Muguruza USA Venus Williams 7–5, 6–0
2016 USA Serena Williams (7) GER Angelique Kerber 7–5, 6–3
2015 USA Serena Williams (6) ESP Garbiñe Muguruza 6–4, 6–4
2014 CZE Petra Kvitová (2) CAN Eugenie Bouchard 6–3, 6–0
2013 FRA Marion Bartoli GER Sabine Lisicki 6–1, 6–4
2012 USA Serena Williams (5) POL Agnieszka Radwa?"ska 6–1, 5–7, 6–2
2011 CZE Petra Kvitová RUS Maria Sharapova 6–3, 6–4
2010 USA Serena Williams (4) RUS Vera Zvonareva 6–3, 6–2
2009 USA Serena Williams (3) USA Venus Williams 7–6(7–3), 6–2
2008 USA Venus Williams (5) USA Serena Williams 7–5, 6–4
2007 USA Venus Williams (4) FRA Marion Bartoli 6–4, 6–1
2006 FRA Amélie Mauresmo BEL Justine Henin 2–6, 6–3, 6–4
2005 USA Venus Williams (3) USA Lindsay Davenport 4–6, 7–6(7–4), 9–7
2004 RUS Maria Sharapova USA Serena Williams 6–1, 6–4
2003 USA Serena Williams (2) USA Venus Williams 4–6, 6–4, 6–2
2002 USA Serena Williams USA Venus Williams 7–6(7–4), 6–3
2001 USA Venus Williams (2) BEL Justine Henin 6–1, 3–6, 6–0
2000 USA Venus Williams USA Lindsay Davenport 6–3, 7–6(7–3)
1999 USA Lindsay Davenport GER Steffi Graf 6–4, 7–5
1998 CZE Jana Novotná FRA Nathalie Tauziat 6–4, 7–6(7–2)
1997 SUI Martina Hingis CZE Jana Novotná 2–6, 6–3, 6–3
1996 GER Steffi Graf (7) ESP Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 6–3, 7–5
1995 GER Steffi Graf (6) ESP Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 4–6, 6–1, 7–5
1994 ESP Conchita Martínez USA Martina Navratilova 6–4, 3–6, 6–3
1993 GER Steffi Graf (5) CZE Jana Novotná 7–6(8–6), 1–6, 6–4
1992 GER Steffi Graf (4) YUG Monica Seles 6–2, 6–1
1991 GER Steffi Graf (3) ARG Gabriela Sabatini 6–4, 3–6, 8–6
1990 USA Martina Navratilova (9) USA Zina Garrison 6–4, 6–1
1989 FRG Steffi Graf (2) USA Martina Navratilova 6–2, 6–7(1–7), 6–1
1988 FRG Steffi Graf USA Martina Navratilova 5–7, 6–2, 6–1
1987 USA Martina Navratilova (8) FRG Steffi Graf 7–5, 6–3
1986 USA Martina Navratilova (7) TCH Hana Mandlíková 7–6(7–1), 6–3
1985 USA Martina Navratilova (6) USA Chris Evert 4–6, 6–3, 6–2
1984 USA Martina Navratilova (5) USA Chris Evert 7–6(7–5), 6–2
1983 USA Martina Navratilova (4) USA Andrea Jaeger 6–0, 6–3
1982 USA Martina Navratilova (3) USA Chris Evert 6–1, 3–6, 6–2
1981 USA Chris Evert (3) TCH Hana Mandlíková 6–2, 6–2
1980 AUS Evonne Goolagong (2) USA Chris Evert 6–1, 7–6(7–4)
1979 USA Martina Navratilova (2) USA Chris Evert 6–4, 6–4
1978 USA Martina Navratilova USA Chris Evert 2–6, 6–4, 7–5
1977 GBR Virginia Wade NED Betty Stöve 4–6, 6–3, 6–1
1976 USA Chris Evert (2) AUS Evonne Goolagong 6–3, 4–6, 8–6
1975 USA Billie Jean King (6) AUS Evonne Goolagong 6–0, 6–1
1974 USA Chris Evert URS Olga Morozova 6–0, 6–4
1973 USA Billie Jean King (5) USA Chris Evert 6–0, 7–5
1972 USA Billie Jean King (4) AUS Evonne Goolagong 6–3, 6–3
1971 AUS Evonne Goolagong AUS Margaret Court 6–4, 6–1
1970 AUS Margaret Court (3) USA Billie Jean King 14–12, 11–9
1969 GBR Ann Jones USA Billie Jean King 3–6, 6–3, 6–2
1968 USA Billie Jean King (3) AUS Judy Tegart 9–7, 7–5
 

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

