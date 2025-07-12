1968 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon women's singles winners and runner-ups

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon was a historic one as the women’s singles final saw Iga Swiatek her maiden Wimbledon championships after beating Anisimova in a dominant fashion via a straight sets victory. She was crowned after a 6-0, 6-0 victory that etched her name in the history books as well.

Although the iconic Wimbledon began 148 years ago back in 1877, the current Open Era started in 1968. Martina Navratilova of the USA holds the record for most women’s singles wins at Wimbledon with 9 titles to her name. The tournament has been operational annually since entering the Open Era, except in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.