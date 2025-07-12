1968 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon women's singles winners and runner-ups

|Year
|Country
|Champion
|Country
|Runner-up
|Score in the Final
|2025
|USA
|Iga Świątek
|POL
|Amanda Anisimova
|6-0, 6-0
|2024
|CZE
|Barbora Krejčíková
|ITA
|Jasmine Paolini
|6–2, 2–6, 6–4
|2023
|CZE
|Markéta Vondroušová
|TUN
|Ons Jabeur
|6–4, 6–4
|2022
|KAZ
|Elena Rybakina
|TUN
|Ons Jabeur
|3–6, 6–2, 6–2
|2021
|AUS
|Ashleigh Barty
|CZE
|Karolína Plíšková
|6–3, 6–7(4–7), 6–3
|2020
|—
|No competition
|—
|—
|COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|ROU
|Simona Halep
|USA
|Serena Williams
|6–2, 6–2
|2018
|GER
|Angelique Kerber
|USA
|Serena Williams
|6–3, 6–3
|2017
|ESP
|Garbiñe Muguruza
|USA
|Venus Williams
|7–5, 6–0
|2016
|USA
|Serena Williams (7)
|GER
|Angelique Kerber
|7–5, 6–3
|2015
|USA
|Serena Williams (6)
|ESP
|Garbiñe Muguruza
|6–4, 6–4
|2014
|CZE
|Petra Kvitová (2)
|CAN
|Eugenie Bouchard
|6–3, 6–0
|2013
|FRA
|Marion Bartoli
|GER
|Sabine Lisicki
|6–1, 6–4
|2012
|USA
|Serena Williams (5)
|POL
|Agnieszka Radwa?"ska
|6–1, 5–7, 6–2
|2011
|CZE
|Petra Kvitová
|RUS
|Maria Sharapova
|6–3, 6–4
|2010
|USA
|Serena Williams (4)
|RUS
|Vera Zvonareva
|6–3, 6–2
|2009
|USA
|Serena Williams (3)
|USA
|Venus Williams
|7–6(7–3), 6–2
|2008
|USA
|Venus Williams (5)
|USA
|Serena Williams
|7–5, 6–4
|2007
|USA
|Venus Williams (4)
|FRA
|Marion Bartoli
|6–4, 6–1
|2006
|FRA
|Amélie Mauresmo
|BEL
|Justine Henin
|2–6, 6–3, 6–4
|2005
|USA
|Venus Williams (3)
|USA
|Lindsay Davenport
|4–6, 7–6(7–4), 9–7
|2004
|RUS
|Maria Sharapova
|USA
|Serena Williams
|6–1, 6–4
|2003
|USA
|Serena Williams (2)
|USA
|Venus Williams
|4–6, 6–4, 6–2
|2002
|USA
|Serena Williams
|USA
|Venus Williams
|7–6(7–4), 6–3
|2001
|USA
|Venus Williams (2)
|BEL
|Justine Henin
|6–1, 3–6, 6–0
|2000
|USA
|Venus Williams
|USA
|Lindsay Davenport
|6–3, 7–6(7–3)
|1999
|USA
|Lindsay Davenport
|GER
|Steffi Graf
|6–4, 7–5
|1998
|CZE
|Jana Novotná
|FRA
|Nathalie Tauziat
|6–4, 7–6(7–2)
|1997
|SUI
|Martina Hingis
|CZE
|Jana Novotná
|2–6, 6–3, 6–3
|1996
|GER
|Steffi Graf (7)
|ESP
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|6–3, 7–5
|1995
|GER
|Steffi Graf (6)
|ESP
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|4–6, 6–1, 7–5
|1994
|ESP
|Conchita Martínez
|USA
|Martina Navratilova
|6–4, 3–6, 6–3
|1993
|GER
|Steffi Graf (5)
|CZE
|Jana Novotná
|7–6(8–6), 1–6, 6–4
|1992
|GER
|Steffi Graf (4)
|YUG
|Monica Seles
|6–2, 6–1
|1991
|GER
|Steffi Graf (3)
|ARG
|Gabriela Sabatini
|6–4, 3–6, 8–6
|1990
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (9)
|USA
|Zina Garrison
|6–4, 6–1
|1989
|FRG
|Steffi Graf (2)
|USA
|Martina Navratilova
|6–2, 6–7(1–7), 6–1
|1988
|FRG
|Steffi Graf
|USA
|Martina Navratilova
|5–7, 6–2, 6–1
|1987
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (8)
|FRG
|Steffi Graf
|7–5, 6–3
|1986
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (7)
|TCH
|Hana Mandlíková
|7–6(7–1), 6–3
|1985
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (6)
|USA
|Chris Evert
|4–6, 6–3, 6–2
|1984
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (5)
|USA
|Chris Evert
|7–6(7–5), 6–2
|1983
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (4)
|USA
|Andrea Jaeger
|6–0, 6–3
|1982
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (3)
|USA
|Chris Evert
|6–1, 3–6, 6–2
|1981
|USA
|Chris Evert (3)
|TCH
|Hana Mandlíková
|6–2, 6–2
|1980
|AUS
|Evonne Goolagong (2)
|USA
|Chris Evert
|6–1, 7–6(7–4)
|1979
|USA
|Martina Navratilova (2)
|USA
|Chris Evert
|6–4, 6–4
|1978
|USA
|Martina Navratilova
|USA
|Chris Evert
|2–6, 6–4, 7–5
|1977
|GBR
|Virginia Wade
|NED
|Betty Stöve
|4–6, 6–3, 6–1
|1976
|USA
|Chris Evert (2)
|AUS
|Evonne Goolagong
|6–3, 4–6, 8–6
|1975
|USA
|Billie Jean King (6)
|AUS
|Evonne Goolagong
|6–0, 6–1
|1974
|USA
|Chris Evert
|URS
|Olga Morozova
|6–0, 6–4
|1973
|USA
|Billie Jean King (5)
|USA
|Chris Evert
|6–0, 7–5
|1972
|USA
|Billie Jean King (4)
|AUS
|Evonne Goolagong
|6–3, 6–3
|1971
|AUS
|Evonne Goolagong
|AUS
|Margaret Court
|6–4, 6–1
|1970
|AUS
|Margaret Court (3)
|USA
|Billie Jean King
|14–12, 11–9
|1969
|GBR
|Ann Jones
|USA
|Billie Jean King
|3–6, 6–3, 6–2
|1968
|USA
|Billie Jean King (3)
|AUS
|Judy Tegart
|9–7, 7–5
