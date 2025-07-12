Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final schedule, live time, streaming

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova's face-off against each other in the final of the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles event will be the first time they stand across each other on a tennis court

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
It will be a guaranteed historic first moment at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, July 12, when world number one, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, will come face to face with USA’s Amanda Anisimova in the finals of the women’s singles event of Wimbledon 2025. Both players will feature in their maiden Wimbledon final, which means fans are guaranteed to witness a new champion being crowned. 

Iga to take court as favourite

The world number one in women’s singles rankings, Iga Swiatek, will be the favourite to lift the Wimbledon 2025 title, given the form the five-time Grand Slam champion is in. Although, despite holding the top spot in the rankings, Iga has failed to win any major trophy in the last 12 months, as her last Grand Slam win came at the French Open in 2024. However, she will not be thinking about past numbers, and her only focus would be to have her first outing in a Wimbledon final as a successful one.

Amanda the ultimate underdog

While Iga will have the favourite tag going her way in the final, Amanda will fancy her chance to finish her fairytale run in Wimbledon 2025 by getting crowned as the champion. Although this is Amanda’s first-ever Grand Slam final, her road to the final was incredibly impressive, which included wins over 2021 French Open winner Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals and a semifinal win over fan favourite Aryna Sabalenka. She will try to finish her story by securing the win over world number one and cementing her journey in Wimbledon 2025 as the story of the ultimate underdog to a champion.

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova’s face-off against each other in the final of Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles event will be the first time they stand across each other on a tennis court.

Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final match take place? 
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will host its women’s singles final on Saturday, July 12.
 
What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? 
All matches of Wimbledon 2025, including the women’s singles final, will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. The Centre Court will host the final clash.
 
When does the Wimbledon 2025 women’s final match begin? 
The women’s singles final match at Wimbledon 2025 will begin after 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 12.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final in India? 
The live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final in India? 
JioHotstar will live stream the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final in India through their apps and website.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

