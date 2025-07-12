Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj vs Nadeem: Paris Olympics rematch set for Silesia Diamond League

Neeraj vs Nadeem: Paris Olympics rematch set for Silesia Diamond League

According to Silesia Diamond League organisers, this contest promises to be electric. They described it as an "Indian-Pakistani battle that fans in Poland can't wait to witness."

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem
India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A year after delivering one of the most thrilling javelin duels in Olympic history, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are set to lock horns once again. The much-awaited face-off will take place at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland on August 16, marking their first meeting since the Paris Olympics final in 2024. Nadeem stunned the world with a 92.97m throw to clinch gold in that event, pushing Tokyo 2021 champion Chopra to silver despite his impressive 89.45m effort.
 
Both athletes have since taken different paths — Chopra has stayed active across global competitions, while Nadeem has been largely absent from the European scene. But now, the Olympic gold and silver medallists will headline one of the marquee events of this year’s Diamond League.

"Time to settle scores," say Diamond League organisers

According to Silesia Diamond League organisers, this contest promises to be electric. They described it as an “Indian-Pakistani battle that fans in Poland can’t wait to witness,” also calling it Chopra’s first real opportunity to “settle the scores” from Paris. Nadeem’s participation, they added, is particularly significant given his rare appearances on the European circuit, driven by a strong desire to compete against his Indian rival.

Chopra’s consistent run continues

Since Paris, Chopra has remained in peak competitive form, participating in multiple Diamond League events and elite meets across Europe and India. He made headlines in Doha this May by breaching the 90m barrier with a 90.23m throw, though he finished second behind Julian Weber. He later claimed the Paris Diamond League title with 88.16m and followed it up with wins in Ostrava and at the NC Classic in Bengaluru.

Nadeem’s quiet but golden season

Nadeem, now 28, has competed sparingly in 2024, ending his season on a high with the Olympic gold and a strong 86.40m throw at the Asian Championships. Though invited to Chopra’s NC Classic, he declined, prioritising his continental campaign instead.
 
After Silesia, all eyes will be on the World Championships in Tokyo this September, where Chopra will look to defend his world title and Nadeem aims to build on his Olympic triumph.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alcaraz-Sinner Wimbledon 2025 final mirrors 2008 Federer-Nadal rematch

Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final schedule, live time, streaming

Novak Djokovic plans to return to Wimbledon for at least one more run

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: Sinner beats Djokovic to book final date with Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal schedule, live time, streaming

Topics :Neeraj Chopra2024 Olympics

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story