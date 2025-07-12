Neeraj vs Nadeem: Paris Olympics rematch set for Silesia Diamond League

A year after delivering one of the most thrilling javelin duels in Olympic history, India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are set to lock horns once again. The much-awaited face-off will take place at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland on August 16, marking their first meeting since the Paris Olympics final in 2024. Nadeem stunned the world with a 92.97m throw to clinch gold in that event, pushing Tokyo 2021 champion Chopra to silver despite his impressive 89.45m effort.

Both athletes have since taken different paths — Chopra has stayed active across global competitions, while Nadeem has been largely absent from the European scene. But now, the Olympic gold and silver medallists will headline one of the marquee events of this year’s Diamond League.

"Time to settle scores," say Diamond League organisers According to Silesia Diamond League organisers, this contest promises to be electric. They described it as an “Indian-Pakistani battle that fans in Poland can’t wait to witness,” also calling it Chopra’s first real opportunity to “settle the scores” from Paris. Nadeem’s participation, they added, is particularly significant given his rare appearances on the European circuit, driven by a strong desire to compete against his Indian rival. Chopra’s consistent run continues Since Paris, Chopra has remained in peak competitive form, participating in multiple Diamond League events and elite meets across Europe and India. He made headlines in Doha this May by breaching the 90m barrier with a 90.23m throw, though he finished second behind Julian Weber. He later claimed the Paris Diamond League title with 88.16m and followed it up with wins in Ostrava and at the NC Classic in Bengaluru.