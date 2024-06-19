Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 4 Grand Slam champions get wild cards for Wimbledon; tournament from July 1

4 Grand Slam champions get wild cards for Wimbledon; tournament from July 1

Osaka a four-time major champion and former No. 1 player and three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber returned from maternity leave at the start of this season

Wimbledon
The grass-court tournament starts on July 1. (File Photo)
AP Wimbledon (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu have all been awarded wild cards for Wimbledon.

The grass-court tournament starts on July 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Osaka a four-time major champion and former No. 1 player and three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber returned from maternity leave at the start of this season.

Currently ranked 113th, Osaka was the only player to take a set from top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the French Open and followed that up with a quarterfinal spot last week in 's-Hertogenbosch, a warm-up event for Wimbledon.

Former US Open champion Raducanu made her breakthrough at Wimbledon by advancing to the fourth round in 2021. She will be playing there for the first time in two years after undergoing wrist and ankle surgery in 2023.

Kerber won the 2018 Wimbledon title and was runner-up at the All England Club in 2016. She is also a former top-ranked player.

Wozniacki returned from maternity leave last August. She's never got past the fourth round at Wimbledon, where she will be playing for the first time since 2019.

British players Francesca Jones, Heather Watson and Yuriko Miyazaki were also included in the initial list of invitations. One main draw wild card remains to be allocated. Seven British players have been invited to play in the men's draw, including last year's junior champion Henry Searle.

Also Read

Naomi Osaka sets sight on Tennis return ahead of Brisbane International

Australian Open 2024: Two-time winner Naomi Osaka knocked out by Garcia

Champions League winners list, prize money; which team won most UCL titles?

Full list of Nadal's Grand Slam titles; records achievements at French Open

Australian Open 2024: 'Mommy' Osaka ready to make her Grand Slam return

Marsh inspires the pack; not just captain but true leader: Marcus Stoinis

Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Paavo Nurmi Games ahead of Olympics 2024

Williamson uncertain about his future in T20s following NZ's World Cup exit

Tennis stars Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Olympics to avoid risking health

T20 World Cup: ICC warns against potential corrupt approach from Kenya

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :WimbledonTennissports

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story