Shuttlers Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Tennis players Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health

Tennis players Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Paris Olympics to avoid risking health

Both top-10 players said they didn't want to switch from grass at Wimbledon back to clay at Roland Garros for the Olympic tournament and then immediately start the hard-court season in North America

Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 (File Photo)
AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:15 PM IST
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur ruled themselves out of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Both top-10 players said they didn't want to switch from grass at Wimbledon back to clay at Roland Garros for the Olympic tournament and then immediately start the hard-court season in North America.

World No 3 Sabalenka from Belarus said she'd rather have a break.

It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health, she said in Berlin, where she's warming up for Wimbledon.

I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts. I'll have a good preparation before going to the hard-court season. I feel that this is safer and better for my body."

World No. 10 Jabeur from Tunisia wrote on X that not being able to play at a fourth consecutive Olympics was unfortunate.

We (and my medical team) have decided that the quick change of surface and the body's adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeopardize the rest of my season, Jabeur wrote.

I have always loved representing my country in any competition, However, I must listen to my body and follow my medical team's advise.

Jabeur competed at the last three Olympics without winning a match.

Topics :Australian OpenWimbledonTennisOlympicsBelarus

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

