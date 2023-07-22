Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with win at Hopman Cup

Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with win at Hopman Cup

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice

AP Nice

Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup.

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Belgian pair Goffin and Elise Mertens.

Alcaraz is back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles, then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The final is schedule for Sunday.

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

