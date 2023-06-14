Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

The 16-year-old debutant Aditi Gopichand Swamy broke the Under 18 compound world record to top the women's qualification round in the third stage of the Archery World Cup, here.

IANS Medellin (Colombia)
Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 16-year-old debutant Aditi Gopichand Swamy broke the Under 18 compound world record to top the women's qualification round in the third stage of the Archery World Cup, here.

The Indian teenager topped the compound women's field with 711 points in the 72-arrow 50-meter qualification on Tuesday to beat the previous best of 705, set by USA's Liko Arreola in May.

Aditi finished the qualifications ahead of stage one winner and compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and home favourite Sara Lopez.

"I feel amazing. I am very happy. I didn't expect that I was going to shoot like that and that score, but now I'm very happy with that score because I'm only 16 years old," Aditi told World Archery.

Jyothi, who equaled the world record score in the women's compound event qualification round at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 1 in Antalya, finished second in the qualification round with 708. Parneet Kaur placed sixth with 700 points.

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet topped the seedings with 2119 points in the qualifications, just one point off the world record set by Korea last week in Singapore.

In the men's compound qualifiers, former World Cup champion Abhishek Verma, competing in his first archery World Cup of the year, was the best-placed Indian in eighth place with a score of 707.

In the compound mixed team, Abhishek and Aditi combined for 1418, topping the qualifications ahead of the Colombians and Danes.

Ojas Pravin Deotale finished 13th with 703 and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar finished 19th with 702. Rajat Chauhan, with 698 placed 28th.

Compound men's team of Abhishek, Ojas and Prathamesh had to settle for the second seed with 2112 points.

--IANS

bc/ak

Also Read

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

National Ranking Archery tournament begins from February 10 in Delhi

Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal

Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know

Archery World Cup: Indian men team wins silver, Dhiraj won bronze

"I want to achieve much more', says Junior India hockey captain Uttam Singh

FIH Pro League: Permutations and combinations that can get India the title

FIH Pro League: Reviewing India's campaign as they finish with 30 points

Rani Rampal's inspiring words behind Neelam's success in Junior Asia Cup

Malaysian Masters champ Prannoy lead India's charge at Indonesia Super 1000

Topics :archerysports

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story