Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Pakistan at 1:15 PM today
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Pakistan at 1:15 PM today

With India scoring goals for fun at the moment, it will be a challenging outing for the Men in Green to beat the defending champions on the day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy
India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
It's India vs Pakistan in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 as the Men in Blue look to finish the league stage with their 100% record against their age-old rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Moqi training base in China.
With both teams having already booked their spots for the playoffs, the match will determine Pakistan's final position in the points table. With India scoring goals for fun at the moment, it will be a challenging outing for the Men in Green to beat the defending champions on the day.
India and Pakistan in hockey have had a special rivalry, one which has existed since the early days when the two teams used to dominate at every global event that took place.
In terms of overall head-to-head record, both teams have faced each other a total of 179 times over the years, with Pakistan holding a comfortable advantage of 82 wins, while India has won 65 matches. Thirty-two matches have ended in a draw.
However, the story has been quite different in recent times, as it is the Men in Blue who have emerged as the dominating team of the two. Since 2013, India has won 16 of the 25 matches played against Pakistan, with four matches ending in a draw.
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Pakistan Live Telecast and Streaming Details
When will India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
The match between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, September 14, in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.
What time will India vs Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 14?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will start at 1:15 PM IST on September 14.
Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?
The live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?
The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

12:44 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea into the semis in dramatic fashion!

What an end to the Malyasia vs Korea encounter as Korea levelled the game to 3-3 at the final buzzer which takes them to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Malaysia would now have to wait for China's result against Japan to see if they qualify or not. 

Final score - MAS 3-3 KOR

12:34 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Malaysia take the lead with 5 minutes to go!

Malaysia have taken the lead against Korea via a penalty corner slotted in the right top corner. Malaysia will overtake 3rd placed Korea if they win today. 4 minutes left to play in the tie.

Score - MAS 3-2 KOR in 4th QTR

12:31 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Three teams in contention for 2 semis spots!

Malaysia, Korea and China are in contention for the final 2 spots left in the playoffs and it is expected to go down the wire to decide the final four as Malaysia and Korea are tied at 2-2 with China still left with one game in the league stage.

12:16 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Malaysia vs Korea in progress

Both Malaysia and Korea are in contention for the semi-final spots and as the two sides are currently level at 2-2 in their league stage match. Just 2 minutes left in the 3rd quarter as the 4th quarter is going to be intense for both sides.

Score: MAS 2-2 KOR in 3rd QTR

12:02 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Pakistan at 1:15 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.
It's India vs Pakistan today and fans woud be glued to their TV screens when the age-old rivals take the field in China. Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals already. Action begins at 1:15 PM.
First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

