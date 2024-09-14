Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Pakistan at 1:15 PM today

It's India vs Pakistan in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 as the Men in Blue look to finish the league stage with their 100% record against their age-old rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Moqi training base in China.

With both teams having already booked their spots for the playoffs, the match will determine Pakistan's final position in the points table. With India scoring goals for fun at the moment, it will be a challenging outing for the Men in Green to beat the defending champions on the day.

India and Pakistan in hockey have had a special rivalry, one which has existed since the early days when the two teams used to dominate at every global event that took place.

In terms of overall head-to-head record, both teams have faced each other a total of 179 times over the years, with Pakistan holding a comfortable advantage of 82 wins, while India has won 65 matches. Thirty-two matches have ended in a draw.

However, the story has been quite different in recent times, as it is the Men in Blue who have emerged as the dominating team of the two. Since 2013, India has won 16 of the 25 matches played against Pakistan, with four matches ending in a draw.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Pakistan Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, September 14, in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

What time will India vs Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 14?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will start at 1:15 PM IST on September 14.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.