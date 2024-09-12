Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Points Table: India, Pakistan, Korea position

The Indian hockey team, who are defending their title at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, became the first team to secure their place in the playoffs with a win over the last edition’s finalists, Malaysia, by a landslide margin of 8-1 on Wednesday. Craig Fulton’s team, with nine points from three games, are at the top of the points table at the moment and will stay there for at least one more match day.





The 2021 champions, Korea, on the other hand, have five points from three games after their 3-1 win over the hosts, China. They are now in second place based on a better goal difference than Pakistan. The three-time champions, Pakistan, who also secured their first win of the competition after defeating Japan 2-1 on Wednesday, are in third place on the points table. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hosts, China, started their campaign with a 0-3 loss against the defending champions, India, before defeating Malaysia 4-2 in their second match. However, they faced another defeat in their game against Korea, which saw them slip down to fourth place.



Meanwhile, Japan and Malaysia are sharing a similar fate at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. They both started their campaign with a draw but went on to lose their next two games, placing them as the bottom two teams on the points table. Despite having the same number of points, i.e. one point from three games, Japan ranks higher in fifth place due to a better goal difference than Malaysia, who are in sixth place on the table.



2024 Asian Champions Trophy points table