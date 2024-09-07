Asian hockey champions trophy 2024: India full schedule, timings and squads

The 8th edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is set to begin on September 8 at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia. Defending champions India will be looking to win their record-extending fifth title this year after clinching bronze at the Paris Olympics last month.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh will aim to lead from the front, just as he did in Paris, and write another chapter in Indian hockey history. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament:

India

China

Pakistan

Malaysia

Japan

Korea

Here is India's full schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 -



Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India schedule Date Match Time 08/09/24 India vs China 3:30 PM IST 09/09/24 India vs Japan 1:15 PM IST 11/09/24 Malaysia vs India 1:15 PM IST 12/09/24 South Korea vs India 1:15 PM IST 14/09/24 India vs Pakistan 1:15 PM IST 16/09/24 Fifth place playoff 10:30 AM IST Semi Final 1 1:00 PM IST Semi Final 2 3:30 PM IST 17/09/24 Third place playoff 10:30 AM IST Final 3:30 PM IST

Asian Champions Trophy Format

The tournament will start with the league stage, which will consist of a total of 15 matches. The fifth and sixth-placed teams in the league will then compete in the fifth-place match, while the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals.

The first-placed team will face the 4th-placed team in the table, while the 2nd-placed team will clash with the 3rd-placed team in the final four. The losers of the semi-finals will then compete in the 3rd-place match. The final, on September 17, will crown the tournament winners.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Team Squads

India



Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

China



Ao Weibao, Ao Yang, Chao Jieming, Chen Benhai, Chen Chongcong, Chen Qijun, Deng Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, Gao Jiesheng, He Yonghua, Huang Ziyang, Lin Changliang, Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Meng Nan, Wang Caiyu, Wang Weihao, Zhang Taozhu, Zhu Xiaotong

Pakistan



Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb

Malaysia



Abd Razak Syawal, Abdu Rauf Muhajir, Albert Adrian, Anuar Akhimullah, Azahar Amirul, Azrai Abu Kamal, Harizan Faris, Hassan Najib, Hassan Shafiq, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Kamaruddin Azimuddin, Mat Deris Zaimi, Mat Syarman, Rozemi Aiman, Saari Faizal, Saari Fitri, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq

Korea



Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Cheon Min Su, Hyun Jigwang, Jung Hyunho, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kim Junghoo, Kim Minkwon, Kim Sunghyun, Kong Yoonho, Lee Gangsan, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Oh Daewon, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Park Geonwoo, Sim Jaewon, Yang Jihun

Japan



Chiba Yuki, Fujishima Raiki, Kashiwagi Ren, Kawabe Kosei, Kawahara Yamato, Kawamura Yusuke, Kimura Naru, Kitagawa Takumi, Matsumoto Kazumasa, Matsuzaki Yuito, Nagai Yuma, Nagayoshi Ken, Oba Yosei, Tanaka Seren, Tanaka Tsubasa, Watanabe Keita, Yamada Shota, Yamashita Manabu

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 date, time and venue details

When will Asian Champions Trophy 2024 begin?



The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be starting on September 8



Where will Asian Champions Trophy 2024 take place?



The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be played at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia.



How many teams will take part in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?



A total of 6 teams will be playing in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.



