Asian Games 2023: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar makes cut on return from doping ban

New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
After the conclusion of the two-day Asian Games selection trials on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, five men and four women, including star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, were selected for the Indian team.

On the second day of the competition, Dipa took part in an effort to raise her individual apparatus scores. She improved her performance on the beam, where she had struggled on Tuesday, and completed Tsukahara 360-degree front and back in vault, which is her main event.

In a tweet, Karmakar thanked her coach Bishweshwar Nandi and wrote, "It is extremely emotional to return to the place I consider my home. Humbled by the results and thankful to all the people who have supported me along the way."
Meanwhile, Speaking to Sportstar, Dipa's coach Nandi said that he was happy with her performance. 

Dipa's coach also added that the main focus was to protect her from injuries.

"Dipa will do her main vaults, 540 front, and 720 back, in the Asian Games," Nandi further added. 

India's ace gymnast Karmakar was banned for 21 months after failing a dope Test.

India's gymnast contingent for Asian Games 2023

Men:

  • Yogeshwar Singh (all-around, first, 76.30; floor, second, 13.00)
  • Rakesh Patra (all-around, second, 76.20; rings, first, 13.50; parallel bars, third, 13.20)
  • Tapan Mohanty (all-around, third, 74.60; rings, second 12.75)
  • Gaurav Kumar (floor, first, 13.05; parallel bars, first, 13.60)
  • Satyajit Mondal (vault, first, 13.88)

Reserves: Anas Ali Shaikh (vault, second, 13.58, reserve to Mondal), Saif Tamboli (parallel bars, second, 13.25; pommel horse, first, 12.85).

Women:

  • Dipa Karmakar (all-around, first, 47.05; floor, first, 12.05; vault, second, 12.33)
  • Pranati Das (all-around, second, 45.80; beam, second, 11.35; floor, second, 11.85)
  • Pranati Nayak (all-around, third, 44.43; vault, first, 12.73)
  • Protistha Samanta (vault, third, 12.20)
Reserve: Bidisha Gayen (all-around, fourth, 41.05).

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

