Wimbledon Day 10: Medvedev wins thriller, Alcaraz easy one to reach last 4

Wimbledon 2023: Danil Medvedev came from being 1-2 down to first win a tie-breaker in the fourth set and then the match 3-2 to reach his first-ever Wimbledon semi-final

BS Web Team New Delhi
Danil Medvedev during Wimbledon 2023. Photo: Wimbledon Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
The Russian and Belarussian challenge at Wimbledon moved further courtesy of wins from Danil Medvedev in the Men’s Singles quarterfinal and Aryna Sabalenka in the Women’s Singles quarterfinal. While the Russian Medvedev defeated USA’s Christopher Eubanks in one of the best matches of the tournament, Belarus’ Sabalenka got the better of Madison Keys in straight sets. 

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz made easy work of sixth seed Holger Rune as he won the Men’s Singles quarterfinal in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard faced some challenges in the first set as it was pushed to the tie-break, but the Danish was no match in the remaining two sets. Courtesy of this win, Alcaraz would now face Medvedev in the semi-final. 

Third-seed Medvedev went adrift after winning the first set 6-4. He lost the second 1-6 and the third 4-6 before making a commendable comeback in the fourth by winning the tie-breaker 7-4 and the set 7-6. In the final set, the USA man was left with too much to do after dropping his first service game. Medvedev pounced on the opportunity to win the set 6-1 and the match 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1. 

In the Women’s Singles game, USA’s Keys had no answers for Sabalenka’s brilliant play, losing the match 2-6, 4-6. In the other Women’s Singles quarterfinal, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur got the better of defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-1. 

Tomorrow’s action at Wimbledon

On Day 11 of Wimbledon 2023, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine would be in action against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the first Women’s Singles semi-final while today’s winners Sabalenka and Jabeur will square off in the second semi-final. Both the matches will be played on Centre Court. There will be no Men's Singles action on July 13, 2023. 

India’s Rohan Bopanna will be in action in Men’s Doubles semi-final with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden. The Indo-Australian duo will take on the pairing of the Netherlands’ Wesley Koolhof and Britain’s Neal Skupski.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

