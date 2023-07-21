Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Games 2023: Two Ad-hoc panel members favoured two-stage trials

An undated suggestion circular, signed by both Singh and Garg, explained that they favoured a two-stage trial instead of giving direct entries to six protesting wrestlers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia get direct entries for Asiad 2023.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
IOA ad-hoc committee panel members Ashok Garg and Gian Singh favoured a two-stage trial to pick the Indian wrestling squad for the Asian Games and did not recommend exemption to any wrestler, it has come to light.

Garg and Singh were made members of the IOA ad-hoc panel as technical experts and have been making suggestions to the committee for some time.

An undated suggestion circular, signed by both Singh and Garg, explained that they favoured a two-stage trial instead of giving direct entries to six protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

"The circular was submitted to ad-hoc panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa," said an ad-hoc panel source.

The circular mentions that "trials should be held in the first week of August and if not possible then as soon as possible".

It further read that, "If trials are held earlier, then top-3 finishers in six weight categories -- men's freestyle 65kg, 86kg, 97kg and women's 53kg, 62kg and 68kg -- should be pitted against the six (protesting) wrestlers, who are training abroad."

Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender Kinha, who protested against outgoing WFI chief at Jantar Mantar, had sought additional time to prepare for the Asian Games as they wanted to compete around August 10.

However, the Olympic Council Asia (OCA) did not agree to extend the deadline to submit team beyond July 23.

Panel head Bajwa then had also conveyed to these six wrestlers that they will be asked to compete against winners of the first-stage trial in August.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

