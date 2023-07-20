Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Turning 'Victoria's lemon into lemonade': Gold Coast pitch to host CWG 2026

Turning 'Victoria's lemon into lemonade': Gold Coast pitch to host CWG 2026

Tate, who was the mayor of the city when it hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said that he was ready to turn, 'Victoria's lemon into lemonade' for the Gold Coast

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tom Tate, Gold Coast Mayor has shown interest in hosting the Commonwealth Games 2026 after fellow Australian state Victoria pulled out. Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
It has come as a respite for Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the two bodies in charge of organising the 2026 Commonwealth Games as Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has pitched in to host the event after Victoria, the original hosts pulled out, sending shockwaves across Australia and the entire commonwealth. 

Tate, who was the mayor of the city when it hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said that he was ready to turn, ‘Victoria’s lemon into lemonade’ for the Gold Coast, but is awaiting the approval of the Premier of Queensland under whose jurisdiction the city falls. 

“We are Games ready. The facility and the legacy facilities that we've had here are maintained to the highest level," Tate was quoted as saying by News Nine Australia. 

"It's easier to say no when you don't have the facts because then you expose yourself to many things, but I've got more of the facts than most because I was the host of the 2018 Games," he added.

Knowing that the support of his government is the most important thing between hosting the games and showing enthusiasm for it, Tate said that he has all boxes ticked to get the permission. "I know the budget and I know it can be done. We have all the boxes ticked for them to say yes easily,” said the Gold Coast mayor. 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk has clearly stated her priority for now is the 2026 Brisbane Olympics. “We are 100 per cent focussed on the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” she was quoted as saying. Thus it will be interesting to see if Gold Coast get to host the games or not. 

Reportedly, India’s Ahmedabad is also in the running to pitch for the games. The Gujarat capital would look to use the CWG 2026 as an opportunity to showcase its ability to bid for the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, which is its ultimate goal.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

