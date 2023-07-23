Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

HUGE HUGE HUGE UPSET— Amanpreet Singh (ਅਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ) (@amanthejourno) July 23, 2023
Ravi Dahiya knocked out !
Atish Todkar from Maharashtra pinned Olympic silver winner after racing to a 20-8 lead.
It was pulasating!
Never seen someone dominating Ravi like this !
Uff !!
Aman Sehrawat and not Todakar will be representing India at Asian Games 2023
Sehrawat, a fanboy of Dahiya, hails from the same Chhatrasal Academy where the Olympic, Asian, World and Commonwealth Games medalist wrestler trained in Delhi. Aman 19, was crowned Asian Champion in April this year as he represented India in the event in the absence of Dahiya who was recovering from his injuries. The Haryana boy beat Rahul 9-2 in the final of the trials for the Freestyle 57-KG category.
Gyanender - 60kg
Pooja Gehlot - 50kg
Aman Sehrawat- 57kg