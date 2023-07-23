Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

A big upset occured at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) trials for the upcoming Asian Games as Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya lost his first round bout and crashed out of the selections. Competing in the trials of the Freestyle 57-kg category, Dahiya was beaten by Maharashtra’s Atish Todakr by fall, which is the worst ways to lose a wrestling match. Dahiya was already trailing 8-20 before being pinned by his Marathi opponent.

HUGE HUGE HUGE UPSET

Ravi Dahiya knocked out !

Atish Todkar from Maharashtra pinned Olympic silver winner after racing to a 20-8 lead.

It was pulasating!

Never seen someone dominating Ravi like this !

Uff !! — Amanpreet Singh (ਅਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ) (@amanthejourno) July 23, 2023

Aman Sehrawat and not Todakar will be representing India at Asian Games 2023



Even after beating the Olympic silver medalist, Todakar won't be going to the Asian Games. In fact, he won’t even make it to the reserve list as he lost to Rahul of Delhi 0-10 in the semi-final, who in turn lost to the eventual champion of the trials Aman Sehrawat.



Sehrawat, a fanboy of Dahiya, hails from the same Chhatrasal Academy where the Olympic, Asian, World and Commonwealth Games medalist wrestler trained in Delhi. Aman 19, was crowned Asian Champion in April this year as he represented India in the event in the absence of Dahiya who was recovering from his injuries. The Haryana boy beat Rahul 9-2 in the final of the trials for the Freestyle 57-KG category.

Complete list of Indian wrestlers qualifying for the Asian Games 2023

Greco-Roman



Gyanender - 60kg

Neeraj - 67kg

Vikash - 77kg

Sunil Kumar - 87kg

Narinder Cheema - 97kg

Naveen - 130kg

Women’s freestyle



Pooja Gehlot - 50kg

Vinesh Phogat - 53kg (Antim Panghal as standby)

Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg

Sonam Malik - 62kg

Radhika - 68kg

Kiran - 76kg

Men’s freestyle



Aman Sehrawat- 57kg

Bajrang Punia - 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as Standby)

Yash - 74kg

Deepak Punia - 86kg

Vicky - 97kg

Sumit- 125kg