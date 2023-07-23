Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Ravi Dahiya lost to Atish Todakar by fall after trailing 8-20. Todkar lost to Rahul, who was then beaten by Asian Championship gold medalist Aman Sehrawat. Thus Sehrawat qualified in 57-kg category

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Ravi Dahiya lost in Asian Games trials. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
A big upset occured at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) trials for the upcoming Asian Games as Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya lost his first round bout and crashed out of the selections. Competing in the trials of the Freestyle 57-kg category, Dahiya was beaten by Maharashtra’s Atish Todakr by fall, which is the worst ways to lose a wrestling match. Dahiya was already trailing 8-20 before being pinned by his Marathi opponent. 

Aman Sehrawat and not Todakar will be representing India at Asian Games 2023
 
Even after beating the Olympic silver medalist, Todakar won't be going to the Asian Games. In fact, he won’t even make it to the reserve list as he lost to Rahul of Delhi 0-10 in the semi-final, who in turn lost to the eventual champion of the trials Aman Sehrawat. 

Sehrawat, a fanboy of Dahiya, hails from the same Chhatrasal Academy where the Olympic, Asian, World and Commonwealth Games medalist wrestler trained in Delhi. Aman 19, was crowned Asian Champion in April this year as he represented India in the event in the absence of Dahiya who was recovering from his injuries. The Haryana boy beat Rahul 9-2 in the final of the trials for the Freestyle 57-KG category. 

Complete list of Indian wrestlers qualifying for the Asian Games 2023

Greco-Roman

Gyanender - 60kg
Neeraj - 67kg
Vikash - 77kg
Sunil Kumar - 87kg
Narinder Cheema - 97kg
Naveen - 130kg

Women’s freestyle

Pooja Gehlot - 50kg
Vinesh Phogat - 53kg (Antim Panghal as standby)
Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg
Sonam Malik - 62kg
Radhika - 68kg
Kiran - 76kg

Men’s freestyle

Aman Sehrawat- 57kg
Bajrang Punia - 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as Standby)
Yash - 74kg
Deepak Punia - 86kg
Vicky - 97kg
Sumit- 125kg

Topics :Ravi Kumar DahiyaRavi DahiyaWrestling Federation of IndiaWrestling

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

