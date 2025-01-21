Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head records

The stakes will be higher than ever at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 21, when two of the biggest names in tennis, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, face each other in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event. The duo is hailed as the biggest rivals on court at present in the tennis fraternity, as fans label Alcaraz as Rafael Nadal’s successor in tennis, who was Djokovic’s biggest sporting rival.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz have been in top-notch form so far in the tournament. Djokovic has defeated Nishesh Basavareddy 3-1 in round one, Jamie Faria 3-1 in round two, Tomas Machac 3-0 in round three, and Jiri Lehecka 3-0 in round four to qualify for the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Alcaraz won his first two rounds against Alexander Shevachko and Yoshihito Nishioka by 3-0 before beating Nuno Borges 3-1 in round three. Alcaraz beat Jack Draper in the fourth round via walkover to book his quarterfinal date with Djokovic. But despite all the recent records, which of these two players holds the lead in their head-to-head record? Take a look.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz rivalry

Djokovic and Alcaraz first came face-to-face in 2022 during ATP Madrid, where Alcaraz emerged victorious 2-1. They met for the second time during the 2023 French Open, where Djokovic beat Alcaraz 3-1 to level the head-to-head record at 1-1. Alcaraz won their third match at 2023 Wimbledon, but Djokovic made a strong comeback by beating the Spaniard in the 2023 ATP Cincinnati and 2023 ATP World Tour finals.

The two faced each other again at a Grand Slam event during 2024 Wimbledon, where Alcaraz once again got the better of the Serbian. The last time the duo came face-to-face was during the final of the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics, where Djokovic beat Alcaraz 2-0 to win his maiden Olympic gold medal.

Record in numbers

Total matches: 7

7 Novak Djokovic won: 4

4 Carlos Alcaraz won: 3

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Last five games record

Both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been in exceptional form as of late. Djokovic has won 4 of his last five games, with his only recent loss coming against Reilly Opelka in the ATP Brisbane event before the Australian Open 2025. On the other hand, Alcaraz has been named the winner in all his last five games. However, if we set aside his walkover win over Jack Draper, he also has four wins in his last five full games, with his last loss coming against Alexander Zverev during the 2024 ATP World Tour.