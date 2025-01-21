Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Djokovic to take on Alcaraz in QF

The 2025 Australian Open will kick off its quarterfinal action on Tuesday, with multiple high-profile matches scheduled across the divisions. In men’s singles, Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz, while in women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. India will also continue their challenge as Rohan Bopanna features in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with his partner Shuai Zhang.

Men's singles quarterfinals

The men’s singles draw features two high-profile matches. Tommy Paul, the 12th seed, takes on second-seeded Alexander Zverev in a daytime showdown that promises tactical brilliance and relentless baseline exchanges. Later, the night session will bring the most anticipated clash of the tournament as Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, seeks to outclass Alcaraz, the world number three, who has been in sensational form. Both matches could redefine momentum in this year’s Grand Slam race.

Court Time (IST) Match Rod Laver Arena 8:30 AM Tommy Paul [12] vs. Alexander Zverev [2] Rod Laver Arena 1:30 PM Novak Djokovic [7] vs. Carlos Alcaraz [3]

Women's singles quarterfinals

In the women’s singles, Coco Gauff meets Paula Badosa in a daytime contest set to display athleticism and power. Gauff’s consistency will be tested by Badosa’s aggressive style. The night session features world number one Aryna Sabalenka against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka aims to reinforce her dominance, while Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 27th, continues her remarkable comeback. Both matches highlight the blend of youthful energy and seasoned determination shaping the future of women’s tennis.

Court Time (IST) Match Rod Laver Arena 6:00 AM Coco Gauff [3] vs. Paula Badosa [11] Rod Laver Arena 1:30 PM Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27]

Men's doubles quarterfinals

The men’s doubles quarterfinals feature intense battles at Kia Arena. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, seeded third, face the unseeded but dangerous duo of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in a match that could go the distance. In another contest, top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic take on Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek. These matches will spotlight the teamwork, reflexes, and strategy that define elite-level doubles competition at the Grand Slam stage.

Court Time (IST) Match Kia Arena 6:30 AM Simone Bolelli [3] / Andrea Vavassori [3] vs. Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral Kia Arena 8:30 AM Marcelo Arevalo [1] / Mate Pavic [1] vs. Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek

Women's doubles quarterfinals

Women’s doubles action promises captivating encounters at Margaret Court Arena. Miyu Kato and Renata Zarazua will take on the formidable pairing of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, seeded second. Following that, Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse clash with third seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko. With a mix of powerful serves, deft net play, and tactical rallies, these matches are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Court Time (IST) Match Margaret Court Arena 5:30 AM Miyu Kato / Renata Zarazua vs. Gabriela Dabrowski [2] / Erin Routliffe [2] Margaret Court Arena Following Match Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Su-Wei Hsieh [3] / Jelena Ostapenko [3]

Mixed doubles quarterfinals

The mixed doubles quarterfinals bring together exciting combinations of skill and experience. At Margaret Court Arena, Asia Muhammad and Andrés Molteni, seeded eighth, face second seeds Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus, while Ellen Perez and Kevin Krawietz play wildcard duo Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Over at Kia Arena, Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten take on Irina Khromacheva and Jackson Withrow, with Shuai Zhang and Rohan Bopanna facing another wildcard pairing, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.