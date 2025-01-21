Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Djokovic to take on Alcaraz in QF

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Djokovic to take on Alcaraz in QF

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action in the women's singles quarterfinals on Tuesday

Australian Open 2025 Jan 20 matches
Australian Open 2025 Jan 20 matches
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 Australian Open will kick off its quarterfinal action on Tuesday, with multiple high-profile matches scheduled across the divisions. In men’s singles, Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz, while in women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. India will also continue their challenge as Rohan Bopanna features in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with his partner Shuai Zhang.
 
Men's singles quarterfinals
 
The men’s singles draw features two high-profile matches. Tommy Paul, the 12th seed, takes on second-seeded Alexander Zverev in a daytime showdown that promises tactical brilliance and relentless baseline exchanges. Later, the night session will bring the most anticipated clash of the tournament as Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, seeks to outclass Alcaraz, the world number three, who has been in sensational form. Both matches could redefine momentum in this year’s Grand Slam race.
 
Court Time (IST) Match
Rod Laver Arena 8:30 AM Tommy Paul [12] vs. Alexander Zverev [2]
Rod Laver Arena 1:30 PM Novak Djokovic [7] vs. Carlos Alcaraz [3]
 
Women's singles quarterfinals
 
In the women’s singles, Coco Gauff meets Paula Badosa in a daytime contest set to display athleticism and power. Gauff’s consistency will be tested by Badosa’s aggressive style. The night session features world number one Aryna Sabalenka against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka aims to reinforce her dominance, while Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 27th, continues her remarkable comeback. Both matches highlight the blend of youthful energy and seasoned determination shaping the future of women’s tennis.
 
Court Time (IST) Match
Rod Laver Arena 6:00 AM Coco Gauff [3] vs. Paula Badosa [11]
Rod Laver Arena 1:30 PM Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27]

Also Read

Australian Open 2025 Day 9 HIGHLIGHTS: Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek through to quarterfinals

Australian Open: Tony Jones apologises to Djokovic for offensive remarks

Australian Open 2025 women's singles QFs schedule, live time and streaming

Australian Open 2025 men's singles QFs schedule, live match time, streaming

Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Pavlyuchenkova QF live streaming

 
Men's doubles quarterfinals
 
The men’s doubles quarterfinals feature intense battles at Kia Arena. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, seeded third, face the unseeded but dangerous duo of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in a match that could go the distance. In another contest, top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic take on Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek. These matches will spotlight the teamwork, reflexes, and strategy that define elite-level doubles competition at the Grand Slam stage.
 
Court Time (IST) Match
Kia Arena 6:30 AM Simone Bolelli [3] / Andrea Vavassori [3] vs. Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral
Kia Arena 8:30 AM Marcelo Arevalo [1] / Mate Pavic [1] vs. Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek
 
Women's doubles quarterfinals
 
Women’s doubles action promises captivating encounters at Margaret Court Arena. Miyu Kato and Renata Zarazua will take on the formidable pairing of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, seeded second. Following that, Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse clash with third seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko. With a mix of powerful serves, deft net play, and tactical rallies, these matches are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
 
Court Time (IST) Match
Margaret Court Arena 5:30 AM Miyu Kato / Renata Zarazua vs. Gabriela Dabrowski [2] / Erin Routliffe [2]
Margaret Court Arena Following Match Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Su-Wei Hsieh [3] / Jelena Ostapenko [3]
 
Mixed doubles quarterfinals
 
The mixed doubles quarterfinals bring together exciting combinations of skill and experience. At Margaret Court Arena, Asia Muhammad and Andrés Molteni, seeded eighth, face second seeds Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus, while Ellen Perez and Kevin Krawietz play wildcard duo Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Over at Kia Arena, Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten take on Irina Khromacheva and Jackson Withrow, with Shuai Zhang and Rohan Bopanna facing another wildcard pairing, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.
 
Court Time (IST) Match
Margaret Court Arena Following Match Asia Muhammad [8] / Andrés Molteni [8] vs. Erin Routliffe [2] / Michael Venus [2]
Margaret Court Arena Following Match Ellen Perez [3] / Kevin Krawietz [3] vs. Kimberly Birrell [WC] / John-Patrick Smith [WC]
Kia Arena Following Match Olivia Nicholls / Henry Patten vs. Irina Khromacheva / Jackson Withrow
Kia Arena Following Match Olivia Gadecki [WC] / John Peers [WC] vs. Shuai Zhang / Rohan Bopanna
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team thrash Nepal to lift the trophy

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team beat Nepal to become champions

Who is Neeraj Chopra's wife, Himani Mor? All about this tennis player

Tata Steel Chess 2025: Praggnanandhaa wins; Gukesh, Erigaisi draw in R2

Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz QF live streaming

Topics :Australian OpenNovak DjokovicTennis

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story