Australian Open 2025 women's singles QFs schedule, live time and streaming

As the Australian Open 2025 reaches its final stages, the women's singles quarter-finals are almost confirmed. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has already secured her place in the quarter-finals after a dominant straight-set victory over Andreeva. Sabalenka will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also cruised into the quarters with a straight-set win over Donna Vekic in the fourth round.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Alcaraz and Djokovic in action in R4 Coco Gauff has also made it to the quarter-finals and will face Paula Badosa in what promises to be an exciting matchup in the final eight. Gauff continues to impress in the tournament, maintaining her strong form throughout.

The quarter-finals of the women's singles will begin on January 21st in Australian Open 2025.

When will Aryna Sabalenka play her QF match against Pavlyuchenkova in Australian Open?

Sabalenka will play her QF match on January 21st against Pavlyuchenkova.

Where will the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?

The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?

The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.