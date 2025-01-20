Australian Open: Tony Jones apologises to Djokovic for offensive remarks

Djokovic boycotts on-court interview over "offensive" remarks Sports reporter Tony Jones has issued a formal apology following remarks he made during a live broadcast at the Australian Open, which led Novak Djokovic to boycott his customary post-match interview. After securing a place in the quarterfinals with a victory over Jiri Lehecka, Djokovic opted for a brief on-court statement instead of engaging in the traditional interview with commentator Jim Courier. The decision stemmed from what Djokovic deemed "insulting and offensive comments" made by Jones, including calling the tennis star "overrated" and a "has-been," as well as suggesting he should be "kicked out." While Jones later claimed his comments were intended as lighthearted banter, they were perceived by Djokovic as a serious affront.

Jones claims remarks were intended as banter During a live cross on Nine News Melbourne, Jones turned to Serbian fans and made comments calling Djokovic "overrated" and "a has-been," adding "kick him out," which appeared to reference the controversy surrounding Djokovic’s inability to compete in the 2022 Australian Open due to his COVID vaccination status. While Jones later described the remarks as banter, Djokovic took offence, stating that the comments made a mockery of Serbian fans and were disrespectful. Novak Djokovic decided to boycott a customary on-court interview at the Australian Open. After advancing to the quarterfinals, Djokovic opted to make a brief statement instead of participating in the full interview with commentator Jim Courier. Djokovic mentioned the insulting and offensive comments made by Jones as the reason for his decision to skip the interview.

Public apology issued by Channel Nine

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz QF live streaming After Djokovic’s public statement, Jones reached out to Djokovic’s team and apologised for the remarks, which he said he considered part of a humorous exchange. On Monday, Jones expressed regret for his comments, acknowledging that they clearly disrespected Djokovic and his fans. He reaffirmed his apology, saying: "If Novak felt any disrespect, I completely understand, and I stand by my apology." Channel Nine also issued a formal apology, extending their regret for any offence caused.

Serbian fans and community react

The Serbian Council of Australia (SCOFA) voiced their displeasure, claiming that the fans involved in the live cross felt "set up" by the broadcaster. Nina Markovic, representing SCOFA, called for Jones’s resignation and a public apology to the Serbian community. She also mentioned that the Serbian fans had been encouraged to cheer loudly, contributing to the perception of disrespect.

Jones reflects on "overstepping the mark"

In an interview following the controversy, Jones admitted that his final comment, "Kick him out," was where he had "overstepped the mark." He acknowledged the significant anger this caused Djokovic and his camp, saying he now understood the gravity of his words. Jones emphasised his regret, stating that he genuinely felt he had let down the Serbian fans and that the incident had caused personal anguish for both him and Djokovic.

Offer to meet Djokovic for in-person apology

Jones revealed that he had offered to meet Djokovic in person to apologise directly. While Djokovic’s team had expressed interest in a face-to-face conversation, the meeting had not yet taken place. Nevertheless, Jones stated that he was hopeful the meeting would occur soon, underscoring his desire to mend relations with the tennis star.

Djokovic acknowledges public apology, moves on

Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had accepted the public apology issued by Jones and Channel Nine. Djokovic is now focused on his upcoming match at the Australian Open, putting the incident behind him.