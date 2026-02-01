Australian Open 2026 prize money: What men's singles finalists earn

The Australian Open 2026 reached its conclusion today with in the marquee men’s singles final at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on Saturday Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and 7-5 to win his maiden Australian open title. The season-opening Grand Slam has delivered high-quality tennis over the past fortnight, and the final promises a fitting finale between two of the sport’s biggest stars.

Before the tournament began, Tennis Australia announced a record USD 75 million prize pool for Australian Open 2026 — a 16 per cent increase from last year's USD 63 million. Singles players are among the biggest beneficiaries of the hike, with champions set to earn 18.57 per cent more than in 2025, while doubles champions receive an 11.11 per cent increase compared to last season.

Here is a detailed look at the men’s singles prize money distribution for Australian Open 2026. Australian Open 2026: Prize money for men’s singles winners The winner of the men’s singles final Carlos Alcaraz will take home USD 2.79 million, reflecting the increased prize pool this year. The runner-up Novaj Djokovic will not leave empty-handed either, earning USD 1.45 million for finishing second after an impressive campaign at Melbourne Park. Australian Open 2026: Prize money for men’s singles semi-finalists The two players who bowed out at the semi-final stage — Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev — will each receive USD 840,000. Sinner pushed Djokovic in a five-set battle before losing, while Zverev fell short against Alcaraz in another hard-fought encounter.