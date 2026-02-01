Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live updates, Australian Open 2026: The grand finale begins in Melbourne
Australian Open 2026 grand finale live updates, Djokovic vs Alcaraz: The two have clashed five times in Grand Slam settings so far. Alcaraz has won both of their Grand Slam finals
All eyes are on Melbourne as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the Australian Open men’s final today, with history firmly in the balance. Djokovic is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, while Alcaraz, just 22, is bidding to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam by winning the only major missing from his trophy cabinet.
For Djokovic, the stakes could hardly be higher. The 38-year-old stands one victory away from going past Margaret Court on the all-time Grand Slam winners’ list in the Open Era. Court was in attendance during his semifinal against Jannik Sinner, adding to the sense of occasion surrounding the Serb’s latest title push.
The road to this final has underlined a generational shift at the top of men’s tennis. Alcaraz and Sinner have repeatedly blocked Djokovic’s push for a 25th Slam, with the duo splitting the last eight majors evenly between them.
Djokovic and Alcaraz are no strangers on the biggest stages. The two have clashed five times in Grand Slam settings so far. Alcaraz has won both of their Grand Slam finals, while Djokovic prevailed at the Olympics to complete his Career Super Slam. Overall, the Serb leads their rivalry with five wins from nine match-ups. How many Grand Slam titles Novak Djokovic has won?
|Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam titles
|Number
|Grand Slam
|Opponent in final
|1
|2008 Australian Open
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
|2
|2011 Australian Open
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|3
|2011 Wimbledon
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|4
|2011 US Open
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|5
|2012 Australian Open
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|6
|2013 Australian Open
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|7
|2014 Wimbledon
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|8
|2015 Australian Open
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|9
|2015 Wimbledon
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|10
|2015 US Open
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|11
|2016 Australian Open
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|12
|2016 French Open
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|13
|2018 Wimbledon
|Kevin Anderson (RSA)
|14
|2018 US Open
|Juan Martín del Potro (ARG)
|15
|2019 Australian Open
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|16
|2019 Wimbledon
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|17
|2020 Australian Open
|Dominic Thiem (AUT)
|18
|2021 Australian Open
|Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
|19
|2021 French Open
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
|20
|2021 Wimbledon
|Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
|21
|2022 Wimbledon
|Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
|22
|2023 Australian Open
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
|23
|2023 French Open
|Casper Ruud (NOR)
|24
|2023 US Open
|Danill Medvedev
Australian open final live telecast: The live telecast of Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match is available on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six HD/SD with English commentary. The tennis fans can watch the live telecast in Hindi Commentary on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.
Australian open 2026 final live streaming: The fans can watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match on Sony LIV app and website.
Stay with us as we bring you live updates, key moments, and analysis from the Australian Open final as it unfolds.
2:22 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Alcaraz makes it 1-1!
Alcaraz flexes his muscles with his aces as he too holds his serve comfortably, making it 1-1 in the 1st set.
2:21 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Djokovic wins first game
Djokovic makes a good start early on winning the first set by losing only one point.
Djokovic leads 1-0 in first set.
Djokovic leads 1-0 in first set.
2:19 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Djokovic wins the 1st game!
A solid looking strat from Djokovic who holds his serve and gets the 1st game in his bag.
2:17 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: First set begins
First set underway
Novak Djokovic wins takes 15-0 lead on serve.
2:07 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Djokovic on the way to court from practice area
The much awaited tennis is just ablout to begin. Djokovic is on the way to the Rod Laver Arena court. This time he will like to win his 25th Grand Slam title.
2:00 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz match results
|Carlos Alcaraz – Australian Open 2026 Results
|Date
|Round
|Opponent
|Score
|Venue
|Jan 18, 2026
|Round of 128
|A. Walton
|Won 6-3, 7-6, 6-2
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 21, 2026
|Round of 64
|Y. Hanfmann
|Won 7-6, 6-3, 6-2
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 23, 2026
|Round of 32
|C. Moutet
|Won 6-2, 6-4, 6-1
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 25, 2026
|Round of 16
|T. Paul
|Won 7-6, 6-4, 7-5
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 27, 2026
|Quarterfinals
|A. de Minaur
|Won 7-5, 6-2, 6-1
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 30, 2026
|Semifinals
|A. Zverev
|Won 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5
|Rod Laver Arena
1:55 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Novak Djokovic's match results
|Novak Djokovic – Australian Open 2026 Results
|Date
|Round
|Opponent
|Score / Result
|Venue
|Jan 19, 2026
|Round of 128
|P. Martinez
|Won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 22, 2026
|Round of 64
|F. Maestrelli
|Won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 24, 2026
|Round of 32
|B. Van de Zandschulp
|Won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6
|Rod Laver Arena
|Jan 26, 2026
|Round of 16
|J. Mensik
|Walkover
|Margaret Court Arena
|Jan 28, 2026
|Quarterfinals
|L. Musetti
|Won (Musetti retired)
|—
|Jan 30, 2026
|Semifinals
|J. Sinner
|Won 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
|Rod Laver
1:53 PM
Australian Open 2026 final LIVE: Djokovic vs Alcaraz match starts after 2 PM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Djokovic vs Alcaraz tennis match at the Australian Open 2026. As both the players gear up to create history at the Rod Laver Arena, stay tuned with Business Standard for all the pre-match news, live score, commentary and many more...
