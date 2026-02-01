Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live updates, Australian Open 2026: The grand finale begins in Melbourne

All eyes are on Melbourne as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the Australian Open men’s final today, with history firmly in the balance. Djokovic is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, while Alcaraz, just 22, is bidding to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam by winning the only major missing from his trophy cabinet.

For Djokovic, the stakes could hardly be higher. The 38-year-old stands one victory away from going past Margaret Court on the all-time Grand Slam winners’ list in the Open Era. Court was in attendance during his semifinal against Jannik Sinner, adding to the sense of occasion surrounding the Serb’s latest title push.

The road to this final has underlined a generational shift at the top of men’s tennis. Alcaraz and Sinner have repeatedly blocked Djokovic’s push for a 25th Slam, with the duo splitting the last eight majors evenly between them.

How many Grand Slam titles Novak Djokovic has won? Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam titles Number Grand Slam Opponent in final 1 2008 Australian Open Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2 2011 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 3 2011 Wimbledon Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4 2011 US Open Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5 2012 Australian Open Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6 2013 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 7 2014 Wimbledon Roger Federer (SUI) 8 2015 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 9 2015 Wimbledon Roger Federer (SUI) 10 2015 US Open Roger Federer (SUI) 11 2016 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 12 2016 French Open Andy Murray (GBR) 13 2018 Wimbledon Kevin Anderson (RSA) 14 2018 US Open Juan Martín del Potro (ARG) 15 2019 Australian Open Rafael Nadal (ESP) 16 2019 Wimbledon Roger Federer (SUI) 17 2020 Australian Open Dominic Thiem (AUT) 18 2021 Australian Open Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 19 2021 French Open Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 20 2021 Wimbledon Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 21 2022 Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 22 2023 Australian Open Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 23 2023 French Open Casper Ruud (NOR) 24 2023 US Open Danill Medvedev Djokovic and Alcaraz are no strangers on the biggest stages. The two have clashed five times in Grand Slam settings so far. Alcaraz has won both of their Grand Slam finals, while Djokovic prevailed at the Olympics to complete his Career Super Slam. Overall, the Serb leads their rivalry with five wins from nine match-ups.

Australian open final live telecast: The live telecast of Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match is available on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six HD/SD with English commentary. The tennis fans can watch the live telecast in Hindi Commentary on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.

Australian open 2026 final live streaming: The fans can watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz final match on Sony LIV app and website.

Stay with us as we bring you live updates, key moments, and analysis from the Australian Open final as it unfolds.