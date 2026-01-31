Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Sabalenka vs Rybakina women's final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is taking on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles final of the Australian Open 2026 at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, with the two set to renew one of the tour’s most compelling rivalries.

The Belarusian is chasing a third Melbourne title in four years, returning to the final against the same opponent she defeated in a gripping three-set contest at the same stage in 2023. Since that breakthrough, Sabalenka’s stature at the top of the women’s game has only grown, underlined by three additional Grand Slam titles and a sustained run of dominance on hard courts.

Sabalenka vs Rybakina live score updates Sabalenka 2-3 Rybakina 1st set: underway 1st set: Rybakina leading 3-2 Rybakina starts on the front foot, taking a break and is now leading 2-1 on the night. A comfortable service hold by Rybakina as she maintains the 2 game lead with the set at 3-1 now. Sabalenka calms herself and continues to do well on her serves, making it 2-3 now. Sabalenka vs Rybakina final match prediction The balance of power has shifted since their first Australian Open final meeting. While Sabalenka enters as the favourite, Rybakina — the 2022 Wimbledon champion — is seeking to add a second major to her resume and reassert herself at the biggest stage after narrowly missing out in recent seasons.

Saturday’s final brings together two of the game’s most powerful baseliners, with both players having navigated the draw without dropping a set, setting the stage for another high-intensity contest in Melbourne. Sabalenka vs Rybakina head-to-head Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 8–6, including a tight three-set win in the 2023 Australian Open final. However, the margins between the two power-hitters remain fine, as reflected in Rybakina’s victory over Sabalenka in last season’s WTA Finals decider and their closely matched record on hard courts. Having faced each other 14 times on tour, the pair are well acquainted, with Sabalenka holding only a slight edge in a rivalry defined by heavy baseline exchanges and frequent shifts in momentum. Despite that history, the top seed has insisted past results will carry little weight on Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina, the Russian-born Kazakh and fifth seed, arrives with the more recent bragging rights after beating Sabalenka in the WTA Finals title match at the end of 2025, and has said she intends to draw on that experience as she targets success at Melbourne Park Sabalenka vs Rybakina stats comparison ahead of Australian Open Women’s Singles Final Category Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Head-to-head 8 6 World Rank 1 5 Highest Rank 1 3 Age 27 26 Time on court (Australian Open 2026) 8h 41m 8h 21m Grand Slam titles 4 1 Main tour titles 22 11 ITF titles 4 3 Minor titles 2 1

Sabalenka vs Rybakina head-to-head record surface-wise Surface Sabalenka Rybakina Hard 5 4 Clay 1 0 Indoor hard 0 2 Grass 2 0 Lessons from defeat fuel Sabalenka’s new approach Sabalenka’s 2025 season was marked as much by disappointment as success. Despite winning four titles, she lost five finals, including the Australian Open, French Open, WTA Finals, Stuttgart and Indian Wells. Those setbacks, she has said, forced her to confront recurring mental lapses rather than technical flaws. The top seed believes she now understands what went wrong in those losses and has worked on staying present rather than reacting emotionally to moments that slip away. That shift was visible during her semi-final win over Elina Svitolina, when a disputed hindrance call failed to derail her focus as she regained control of the match.

Her preparation in Melbourne has been near flawless. Sabalenka has not dropped a set en route to her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, extending her winning streak to 11 matches after starting the season with the Brisbane International title. She has spent 8 hours and 41 minutes on court, marginally more than her opponent, but has looked physically assured throughout. Rivalry built on power and surface balance The numbers underline how closely matched the contest remains. Sabalenka holds a 5–4 edge over Rybakina on outdoor hard courts, while Rybakina has been more successful indoors. Sabalenka has also beaten her rival on clay and grass, giving the head-to-head a rare surface spread at the elite level.

Both players are among the most aggressive baseliners on tour, relying on serve dominance and first-strike tennis. That dynamic has produced tight matches, including their Melbourne final three years ago and their WTA Finals showdown last November. Notably, both players have reached the final this year without losing a set — a feat not seen at a Grand Slam since 2008 — reinforcing the sense of inevitability around their meeting. Rybakina’s return to the big stage For Rybakina, this final marks her first appearance in a major decider since Melbourne 2023. The Kazakh player, ranked fifth in the world, arrived in Australia as the reigning WTA Finals champion but with limited deep Slam runs since her Wimbledon title in 2022.

Her semi-final win over Jessica Pegula tested her nerve, as she was broken twice while serving for the match before closing it out. Rybakina acknowledged that experience would be crucial as she prepares to face Sabalenka again on the same stage. She believes the passage of time has changed both players, mentally and physically, and hopes to apply the lessons learned from her earlier loss in Melbourne, when Sabalenka’s improved serving proved decisive late in the third set. Australian Open 2026 women's singles grand finale live time, Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streaming and telecast details When will grand finale in women's singles at Australia Open 2026 take place?

The grand finale of women's singles at Australian Open 2026 will take place on January 31 (Saturday). Which players will face-off in the women's singles final at the Australian Open 2026? Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in the grand finale of Australian Open 2026. At what time will Sabalenka vs Rybakina final at the Australian Open 2026 begin? The grand finale between Sabalenka and Rybakina will begin at 2 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Which TV channels will live telecast Sabalenka vs Rybakina final in India? In the Australian Open 2026, live telecast of the Sabalenka vs Rybakina final will be available on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six HD/SD with English commentary. The tennis fans can also watch the tennis match live telecast in Hindi language on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.