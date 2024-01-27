Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest man to win Grand Slam title

Rohan Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, here on Saturday.
In a high-quality game of tennis, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0) 7-5 in the final that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.
Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won Major titles for India in men's tennis while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women's tennis.
For Bopanna it is his second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.
Look what it means to @rohanbopanna and @mattebden— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2024
At 43, Bopanna has his FIRST Men's Doubles Grand Slam title - and becomes the oldest to do so in the Open Era #AusOpen