Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest man to win Grand Slam title

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest man to win Grand Slam title

Rohan Bopanna bettered the record of Jean-Julien Rojer who, at age of 40, had lifted the French Open men's doubles trophy in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola.

Rohan Bopanna is only the third Indian after Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to win Australian Open Grand Slam title for India. Photo: @AustralianOpen
Press Trust of India Melbourne

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rohan Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, here on Saturday.

In a high-quality game of tennis, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0) 7-5 in the final that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won Major titles for India in men's tennis while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women's tennis.

For Bopanna it is his second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.

 

Also Read

Bopanna again suffers heartbreak, loses US Open final with partner Ebden

US Open 2023, doubles final: Rohan Bopanna live match to begin at 9:30 PM

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna just one win away from Grand Slam title

PKL 2024: Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriors, move to 6th in points table

India beat South Africa 6-3 to enter FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup final

Indian men's hockey team beats South Africa 3-0 at their home turf

Don't write off Novak Djokovic after his Australian Open loss to Sinner

Vandana returns to squad as Indian women eye fresh start in FIH Pro League

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Australian OpenAustralian Open Super SeriesRohan BopannaTennis

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story