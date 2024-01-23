Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Badminton rankings: Satwik-Chirag pair regains world no. 1 ranking

Badminton rankings: Satwik-Chirag pair regains world no. 1 ranking

Riding on a stellar show in the last two weeks, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday reclaimed the top spot in the BWF men's doubles rankings.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
The Asian Games champions reached the world no. 1 ranking for a second time after successive runner-up finishes in the Malaysia Open super 1000 and India Open super 750 badminton tournaments.

The Indian duo had achieved its numero uno status for the first time after claiming the historic gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

Satwik and Chirag, who had entered the India Open as the world no 2, lost a tense final against world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Sang Jae here on Sunday.

Among other Indians, HS Prannoy moved a place to reach world no 8, while Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat stayed at 19th, 25th and 30th spots respectively.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

