Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / BAI announces cash rewards for Paralympics 2024 medal-winning shuttlers

BAI announces cash rewards for Paralympics 2024 medal-winning shuttlers

Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver, and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.

Badminton, shuttlecock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Badminton Association of India announced on Tuesday a total reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para shuttlers who secured medals at the Paris Paralympics last month.

Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nitesh Kumar, who clinched the coveted gold in the men's Singles SL3 category, will receive a prize of Rs 15 lakh, while silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (women's singles SU5) will each be awarded Rs 10 lakh.

Bronze-medal winners Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (women's single SH6 category) will each receive Rs 7.5 lakh.

Thulasimathi, Manisha and Nithya made history by becoming the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics.

"Indian para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognise their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics," BAI secretary-general Sanjay Mishra said.

More From This Section

Gukesh started chess as an extra-curricular activity: Coach Bhaskar

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals

'Father of Indian chess boom': Anand's impact shaping a 'golden generation'

D Gukesh and Co stress on team spirit after Chess Olympiad heroics

Alcaraz clinches Laver Cup for Team Europe in 13-11 victory over Team World

"BAI is committed to developing and promoting para-badminton across the country and helping these players achieve much more success and many more initiatives to develop para-badminton are being undertaken," he added.

Considering the tight tournament schedule of the players, BAI will also organise a virtual interaction session with these players to congratulate them and to understand their requirements for continued development.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat makes 1st-round exit from China Open

Saina Nehwal to take decision on retirement by the end of year 2024

India to send 39-member squad for junior badminton championships in China

Govt & federations have done whatever they can: Padukone on shuttlers show

Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen stuns the crowd with his no-look backhand

Topics :ParalympicsBadminton

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story