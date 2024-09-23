Alcaraz clinches Laver Cup for Team Europe in 13-11 victory over Team World

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz. (File Photo: PTI)
AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup.

Alcaraz broke the U.S. Open runner-up Fritz in the 11th game and then closed out victory on serve, sparking celebrations as the Europe team rejoiced with captain Bjrn Borg in Berlin.

Team World was favorite to win the Laver Cup for a third straight time after leading 8-4 on points heading into the last of the three days.

Europe began the comeback Sunday when Alcaraz and Casper Ruud won the doubles 6-2, 7-6 (6) against American pair Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. But Shelton then downed Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (6), 7-5, 10-7 to move the World team into pole position.
 

Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals, could have sealed it for them but he lost to French Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-5, setting up the decider between Alcaraz and Fritz.

The Laver Cup is formatted like golf's Ryder Cup with the first team to 13 points winning the contest. Each of the four matches on Sunday was worth three points.

Europe's only win in Saturday's four matches came from Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Spaniard showed his big-match temperament once again.


Topics :Tennis

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

