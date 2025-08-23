Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Bangladesh opts out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

Bangladesh opts out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

Bangladesh has refused to participate in the tournament, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said on Friday

Weightlifting
Weightlifting
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The upcoming Commonwealth Senior, Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championships will see 291 athletes from 28 countries competing for medals but  Bangladesh has refused to participate in the tournament, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said on Friday.

The event will be held here from August 25-30.

The championship, a qualifier event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, will take place at the newly built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the Naranpura area of the city, announced president of IWLF, Sahdev Yadav.

"As many as 291 athletes from 28 Commonwealth countries, including 44 from India, will participate in this mega sporting event where 144 medals - 72 for men and 72 for women - are at stake in different categories," said Yadav while addressing a press conference.

One of the biggest highlights of the championship will be the participation of Olympic silver medallist Mirabhai Chanu.

He added that 50 International Technical Officials (ITOs) will remain present to ensure the highest standards of fair play and conduct of the competition.

Yadav said Pakistan as well as Bangladesh have not sent their athletes for this sporting event.

While the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has suspended Pakistan following doping charges against their athletes in the recent past, Bangladesh has chosen not to send its athletes, said Yadav.

"Pakistan and Bangladesh are not participating in this championship. While there is a ban on Pakistani weightlifters by the international body, Bangladesh has chosen not to send their athletes" said Yadav.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bets are off: How ban on online money games could reshape sports industry

US Open 2025 draw: Full list of R1 match-ups of men's and women's singles

US Open draw: Alcaraz, Djokovic set for early tests, Venus plays Muchova

Ajay Singh re-elected as Boxing Federation of India President for 3rd term

Salima Tete to captain Indian women's hockey side at Asia Cup in Hangzhou

Topics :Weightlifting

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story