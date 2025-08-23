Bangladesh opts out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

The upcoming Commonwealth Senior, Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championships will see 291 athletes from 28 countries competing for medals but Bangladesh has refused to participate in the tournament, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said on Friday.

The event will be held here from August 25-30.

The championship, a qualifier event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, will take place at the newly built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the Naranpura area of the city, announced president of IWLF, Sahdev Yadav.

"As many as 291 athletes from 28 Commonwealth countries, including 44 from India, will participate in this mega sporting event where 144 medals - 72 for men and 72 for women - are at stake in different categories," said Yadav while addressing a press conference.