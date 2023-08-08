Home / Sports / Other Sports News / BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37% higher than last year

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37% higher than last year

During FY20-21, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid Rs 844.92 crore in income tax, lower than Rs 882.29 crore paid in 2019-20

BS Web Team New Delhi
The BCCI is working on the revised schedule of the ODI World Cup along with the ICC

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid Rs 1,159 crore in income tax in the 2021-22 fiscal, 37 per cent higher than the previous year.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave a detailed breakdown of the BCCI's income tax payments and its income and expenditures in the last five years based on the returns filed.

During the financial year 2020-21, BCCI paid Rs 844.92 crore in income tax, lower than Rs 882.29 crore paid in 2019-20.

In FY2019, the board paid Rs 815.08 crore as taxes, higher than Rs 596.63 crore paid in 2017-18.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, BCCI had earned a revenue of Rs 7,606 crore, while its expenditure stood at close to Rs 3,064 crore.

In 2020-21, its income stood at Rs 4,735 crore and expenditure at Rs 3,080 crore.

The BCCI is working on the revised schedule of the ODI World Cup along with the ICC. The tournament is set to commence on October 5, and the fixtures have been announced. 

However, BCCI was asked to avoid keeping the India vs Pakistan clash on October 15, as proposed in the schedule, since it will coincide with the start of the Navaratri festival.

Even though that match will likely be rescheduled to October 14, the venue remains the same — Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was reported that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had requested the BCCI to move the Pakistan-England match to a different date as it falls on Kali Puja (November 12). 

Also Read

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

BCCI cuts base price of title sponsor rights to Rs 2.4 crore per match

BCCI issues media rights tender for domestic, international matches

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

Will Pak travel to India for ICC World Cup? Here's what Najam Sethi said

Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member team in World Athletics Championships

Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan hockey live match time streaming

Sports Ministry funds 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship

Paddler Manika Batra loses her kit bag, seeks Jyotiraditya Scindia's help

ACT 2023, IND vs PAK Hockey: India aim to avoid complacency vs arch-rivals

Topics :BCCIIncome Tax filing

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story