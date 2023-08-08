BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37% higher than last year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid Rs 1,159 crore in income tax in the 2021-22 fiscal, 37 per cent higher than the previous year.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave a detailed breakdown of the BCCI's income tax payments and its income and expenditures in the last five years based on the returns filed.

During the financial year 2020-21, BCCI paid Rs 844.92 crore in income tax, lower than Rs 882.29 crore paid in 2019-20.

In FY2019, the board paid Rs 815.08 crore as taxes, higher than Rs 596.63 crore paid in 2017-18.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, BCCI had earned a revenue of Rs 7,606 crore, while its expenditure stood at close to Rs 3,064 crore.

In 2020-21, its income stood at Rs 4,735 crore and expenditure at Rs 3,080 crore.

The BCCI is working on the revised schedule of the ODI World Cup along with the ICC. The tournament is set to commence on October 5, and the fixtures have been announced.

However, BCCI was asked to avoid keeping the India vs Pakistan clash on October 15, as proposed in the schedule, since it will coincide with the start of the Navaratri festival.

Even though that match will likely be rescheduled to October 14, the venue remains the same — Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was reported that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had requested the BCCI to move the Pakistan-England match to a different date as it falls on Kali Puja (November 12).