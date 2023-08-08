Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan hockey live match time streaming

Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan hockey live match time streaming

The IND vs PAK hockey will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 9. Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live broadcast IND vs PAK hockey match in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The most anticipated hockey match of the Asian Champions Trophy is here. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will clash against each other on Wednesday (August 9) at Mayor Radhakrishnan  Stadium in Chennai. Indian hockey team have already qualified for the semifinals while Pakistan will be in a must-win situation. India have not lost a single match in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy while Pakistan have managed only a win, a couple of draws, and a loss.

How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy?

Pakistan must play extra-ordinally in the high-octane clash to qualify for the last four.  Though a win for Pakistan will guarantee them a spot in the semifinal, a defeat would leave their fate on the result of the match between China and Japan. 

What if Pakistan lose vs India

In that case, they will hope for China to upset Japan. In case Japan wins, the victory margin should be lesser. But there needs to be more. The Men In Green would also hope Malaysia would beat South Korea by a big margin.

India vs Pakistan hockey match prediction

The game between the arch-rivals is always intense, but the rankings and present set-up of the Indian team gives Harmanpreet Singh's side an advantage. 

While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.
 
But ranking hardly matters when it comes to a high-profile India-Pakistan contest and the result could eventually be decided on which team handles pressure the best.


India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head

Tournament Matches India won Pakistan won Draws
Test series 52 16 25 11
Olympic Games 7 2 4 1
World Cup 5 3 2 0
Champions Trophy 19 7 12 0
Asian Games 15 4 8 3
Asia Cup 9 3 5 1
Asian Champions Trophy 10 6 2 2
Commonwealth Games 3 1 1 1
FIH Hockey World League 3 2 0 1
Afro-Asian Games 2 2 0 0
Others 53 18 23 12
TOTAL 178 64 82 32
Source: olympics.com/

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs PAK live match time, live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place?

The IND vs PAK hockey match will occur on August 09, Wednesday.

What is the match timing of India vs Pakistan hockey game according to Indian Standard Time?

The IND vs PAK hockey will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 3rd T20?

Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live broadcast IND vs PAK hockey match in India

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK in India?

Fancode will live stream India vs Pakistan hockey match in India.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK

Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

Sports Ministry funds 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship

Paddler Manika Batra loses her kit bag, seeks Jyotiraditya Scindia's help

ACT 2023, IND vs PAK Hockey: India aim to avoid complacency vs arch-rivals

Hockey ACT 2023: Harmapreet don't want to concede silly PCs vs Pakistan

Hockey ACT 2023: We are aware of India's weak areas - Pakistan head coach

Topics :India vs PakistanAsian Men's Hockey Champions TrophyIndian Hockey TeamHockeysports broadcastingcricket broadcast

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story