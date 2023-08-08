Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan hockey live match time streaming

The most anticipated hockey match of the Asian Champions Trophy is here. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will clash against each other on Wednesday (August 9) at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Indian hockey team have already qualified for the semifinals while Pakistan will be in a must-win situation. India have not lost a single match in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy while Pakistan have managed only a win, a couple of draws, and a loss.

How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy?

Pakistan must play extra-ordinally in the high-octane clash to qualify for the last four. Though a win for Pakistan will guarantee them a spot in the semifinal, a defeat would leave their fate on the result of the match between China and Japan.

What if Pakistan lose vs India

In that case, they will hope for China to upset Japan. In case Japan wins, the victory margin should be lesser. But there needs to be more. The Men In Green would also hope Malaysia would beat South Korea by a big margin.

India vs Pakistan hockey match prediction

The game between the arch-rivals is always intense, but the rankings and present set-up of the Indian team gives Harmanpreet Singh's side an advantage.

While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.



But ranking hardly matters when it comes to a high-profile India-Pakistan contest and the result could eventually be decided on which team handles pressure the best.

India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head



Tournament Matches India won Pakistan won Draws Test series 52 16 25 11 Olympic Games 7 2 4 1 World Cup 5 3 2 0 Champions Trophy 19 7 12 0 Asian Games 15 4 8 3 Asia Cup 9 3 5 1 Asian Champions Trophy 10 6 2 2 Commonwealth Games 3 1 1 1 FIH Hockey World League 3 2 0 1 Afro-Asian Games 2 2 0 0 Others 53 18 23 12 TOTAL 178 64 82 32

Source: olympics.com/

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs PAK live match time, live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place?

The IND vs PAK hockey match will occur on August 09, Wednesday.

What is the match timing of India vs Pakistan hockey game according to Indian Standard Time?

The IND vs PAK hockey will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 3rd T20?

Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live broadcast IND vs PAK hockey match in India

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK in India?

Fancode will live stream India vs Pakistan hockey match in India.