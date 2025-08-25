Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Chaos at US Open: Daniil Medvedev rages as photographer interrupts play

Chaos at US Open: Daniil Medvedev rages as photographer interrupts play

Furious at being deprived of facing a second serve at match point, Medvedev stormed over to the chair umpire and demanded an explanation.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In what rapidly became one of the most chaotic moments in Grand Slam history, a match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi was thrown into turmoil when a photographer mistakenly stepped onto the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium during a critical point in their opening-round US Open battle.  The Frenchman had match point on serve, standing at 5-4 in the third set, but the intrusion forced chair umpire Greg Allensworth to call for a replay of the first serve due to interference. This decision ignited an explosive response from Medvedev, setting off a surreal spectacle.
 
Medvedev Confronts Umpire, Incites the Crowd
 
Furious at being deprived of facing a second serve at match point, Medvedev stormed over to the chair umpire and demanded an explanation. His frustration spilled into the crowd as he challenged Allensworth with taunts: "Are you a man? Why are you shaking?"    He even directed viewers to recall what fellow pro Reilly Opelka had said about the umpire being “the worst ref on tour.” Soon the stadium was engulfed in boos and chants, and the match remained suspended for well over six minutes as Bonzi stood stranded, unable to serve in the charged atmosphere. 
 
Momentum Swings Amid the Chaos
 
Despite the backlog of tension, the pause proved to be a turning point. When play resumed, Bonzi soon double-faulted under pressure, handing Medvedev a lifeline. The Russian rallied to win the next two sets, the third via tiebreak, and the fourth with a 6–0 blitz, forcing the match into a tense fifth set. However, the drama was far from over.
 
Bonzi breaks through the turmoil
 
Emerging from the chaos, Bonzi steadied his nerves and wrested control in the deciding set. Swaps of breaks tested both players’ resolve, but the Frenchman held firm. In a final test of composure, he clinched a critical break to win 6–4, sealing one of the most improbable comebacks in US Open history.
Aftermath: Rackets Shattered, Emotions Unleashed
 
Following his victory, Bonzi admitted the experience was “wild,” thanking both fans and booers for their energy. Meanwhile, Medvedev’s response to the loss was visceral, he smashed several rackets in frustration during his exit. The photographer was swiftly removed from the court, banned from further involvement in the tournament.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Open 2025: Bonzi knocks Medvedev out in first round, wins five-set epic

India aims to be among top 5 sporting nations by 2047: Mansukh Mandaviya

Rohit wins javelin gold, eyes Worlds spot; Sreeshankar falls short

Aishwary claims gold in Asian Shooting Championship, Adriyan wins in junior

Around 15 Indians in fray for World Athletics Championship, AFI meet Aug 28

Topics :US OpenTennis

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story