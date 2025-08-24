Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier League 2025/26 points table: Matchweek 2 updated team standings

Premier League 2025/26 points table: Matchweek 2 updated team standings

While many teams had regular start to the season like defending champions Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, some clubs have had a rocky start to their season

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
The Premier League 2025/26 is well underway now with the second round of matches already underway. While many teams had regular start to the season like defending champions Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, some clubs have had a rocky start to their season and would to finish matchweek 2 with points on the board to kick start their campaign this time around.
 
Only Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have had perfect starts to the campaign, getting 6 points from 2 games as all other teams have dropped points in the second matchweek showing the level of competition this year and how chalenging it will be to fight for each and every place in the league.
 
 
As far as newly promoted clubs are concerned, all three teams, Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United have one win in their bags in 2 games, giving them hope of good things to come this season. While the pick of the bunch was Sunderland's 3-0 win against struggling West Ham United in the opening weekend as the Stadium of Light announced its return in fashion.    Premier League points table (updated till matchweek 2) 
Premier League 2025/26 points table
Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6
3 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4
4 Nottm Forest 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4
5 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3
6 Man City 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3
7 Sunderland 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
8 Everton 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3
9 Bournemouth 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
10 Brentford 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
11 Burnley 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
12 Leeds United 2 1 0 1 1 5 -4 3
13 Crystal Palace 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
14 Fulham 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
15 Newcastle 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
16 Aston Villa 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
17 Man United 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
18 Brighton 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
19 Wolves 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0
20 West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0
 

Topics : English Premier League Football News

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

