Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Cricket among five sports included in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 programme

Cricket among five sports included in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 programme

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X, formerly Twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Cricket was on Monday officially included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles, marking the sport's return to the Summer Games after 123 years.

Besides cricket, which will be played in T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X, formerly Twitter.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members, who participated in voting.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sport after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.

"I welcome all of you to the Olympic program," said Bach.

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France.

Also Read

Cricket approved for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, announces IOC president

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Cricket at Olympics 2028: Los Angeles to host five-team event, say reports

IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus

Delhi CM felicitates kabaddi star Sehrawat, announces Rs 1 cr reward

We are 'following & supporting' UWW to resolve Indian wrestling issues: IOC

IOC members urge Thomas Bach to seek 3rd term as president after 2025

IOC amends Olympic Charter to strengthen its human rights commitments

India will leave no stone unturned for 2036 Olympics: PM bats for hosting

Topics :OlympicsCricketIOCInternational Olympic CommitteeLos Angeles

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story