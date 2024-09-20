Defending champions Italy to take on Argentina in Davis Cup Finals

Defending champion Italy will take on Argentina in the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Thursday's draw for the last eight in the southern Spanish city of Malaga also set up the United States against Australia, Germany against Canada and the Netherlands against Spain.

Italy, Spain, Canada and the US were the seeded nations after winning their groups last week when the qualifying competition was played in four different cities.

The winner of the Italy-Argentina tie will meet the US or Australia in the semi-finals. The winner of Germany-Canada will take on the Dutch or Spain.