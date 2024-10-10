Ex-F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is courted by Australian Supercars series

Daniel Ricciardo's career in Formula 1 might be over, but he has an open invitation from the Australian Supercars chief if he wants to race on the touring car circuit. Eight-time F1 race winner Ricciardo was released by Red Bull Racing in late September following a disappointing 2024 campaign, ending a 14-year F1 career. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The 35-year-old Ricciardo made a lasting impact on F1 as one of the faces of the sport's boom in the United States driven by Netflix's Drive To Survive series. But he has shown no interest in moving to American motorsports such as IndyCar or NASCAR.

Supercars chief Shane Howard on Thursday said the Australian would be welcome to drive on his home country's biggest racing series.

Howard made the comments ahead of Sunday's showpiece Bathurst 1000 race in central New South Wales state, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Sydney.

Ricciardo has spoken previously about wanting an opportunity to compete for the title of King of the Mountain at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit at Bathurst. He has also sampled Supercars machinery in previous years.

More From This Section

If Daniel's listening, we want you to race here, Howard said. Wouldn't that be fantastic? To have someone of Daniel Ricciardo's quality as a driver.

"He's got an enormous personality. To have him in one of our cars would be very special. We've got an open invite to Daniel.

Howard said earlier this month that Supercars would contact Ricciardo's management at an appropriate time following his F1 firing.

Ricciardo has been replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson, 22, for the remainder of the F1 season. The next F1 race is the United States Grand Prix on Oct. 20.