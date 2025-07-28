FIDE Women's World Cup Final Tie-break: Humpy vs Divya live time, streaming

After two intensely fought draws between seasoned Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and prodigious teenager IM Divya Deshmukh, the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 will be decided in nail-biting tie-breaks on Monday in Batumi. With the classical games unable to produce a winner, the tie-break format promises drama and nerves as both Indians vie for the champion’s trophy and a $50,000 prize.

ALSO READ: FIDE Women's World Cup Final 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Koneru-Divya game 2 ends in draw; tie breaker on Mon Humpy, 38, brings decades of elite experience and recently survived a dramatic semi-final tie-break. Her steely composure and endgame technique make her a formidable opponent in rapid and blitz formats—formats where knowledge and control of nerves matter most. However, 19-year-old Deshmukh has already made a splash with fearless, aggressive play, routinely upsetting higher-rated rivals with speed and tactical sharpness.

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final Tie-breaker: Format The tie-break round of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final will begin with two rapid games (10 minutes plus 10-second increment per move). If still tied, a second pair of rapid games at a faster pace (5 minutes plus 3-second increment) will follow. Should the deadlock remain, the players will face a blitz duel (3 minutes plus 2-second increment)—repeated in sudden-death style until there is a winner. FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final Tie-breaker: Live streaming and telecast details When will the tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final be played?

The tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 will take place on Monday, July 28. Who will play in the tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final? India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will play each other in the tie-breaker of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final on Monday, July 28. What time will the tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final be played? The FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will take place at 4:45 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India?