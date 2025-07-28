Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIDE Women's World Cup Final Tie-break: Humpy vs Divya live time, streaming

FIDE Women's World Cup Final Tie-break: Humpy vs Divya live time, streaming

The tie-breaker of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, July 27. If needed, the tie-break will then be played on Monday, July 28

FIDE Women's World Cup Final Tie-break
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
After two intensely fought draws between seasoned Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and prodigious teenager IM Divya Deshmukh, the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 will be decided in nail-biting tie-breaks on Monday in Batumi. With the classical games unable to produce a winner, the tie-break format promises drama and nerves as both Indians vie for the champion’s trophy and a $50,000 prize.
 
Humpy, 38, brings decades of elite experience and recently survived a dramatic semi-final tie-break. Her steely composure and endgame technique make her a formidable opponent in rapid and blitz formats—formats where knowledge and control of nerves matter most. However, 19-year-old Deshmukh has already made a splash with fearless, aggressive play, routinely upsetting higher-rated rivals with speed and tactical sharpness. 

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final Tie-breaker: Format

The tie-break round of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final will begin with two rapid games (10 minutes plus 10-second increment per move). If still tied, a second pair of rapid games at a faster pace (5 minutes plus 3-second increment) will follow. Should the deadlock remain, the players will face a blitz duel (3 minutes plus 2-second increment)—repeated in sudden-death style until there is a winner.

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final Tie-breaker: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final be played? 
The tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 will take place on Monday, July 28.
 
Who will play in the tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final? 
India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will play each other in the tie-breaker of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final on Monday, July 28.
 
What time will the tie-breaker of FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final be played? 
The FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will take place at 4:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India? 
There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India? 
The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker will be available on FIDE’s official YouTube channel in India.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

