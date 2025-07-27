FIDE Women's World Cup Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru vs Divya Game 2 of the final is now underway
Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 live updates: The final is tied 0.5-0.5, which means whoever wins Game 2 will be crowned the new women's chess world champion
An all-Indian final has brought Batumi, Georgia, alive, as Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and teenage sensation Divya Deshmukh lock horns in the decisive Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup final. Game 1 ended in a thrilling draw, and each player now stands just a step away from one of the biggest prizes in women’s chess: a $50,000 winner’s purse, a place in history, and immense national pride.
In the opening game, 19-year-old Divya launched a bold piece sacrifice as White, aiming to unsettle Humpy and deny her king castling rights. For several moves, Divya was not just holding her own—analysis even suggested she had a clear advantage deep into the middlegame. However, in the heat of the moment, she missed a subtle but critical follow-up, and Humpy’s experienced defence allowed her to claw back, defending tenaciously and forcing a perpetual check for the draw.
With colours reversed for Game 2, Humpy, a two-time World Rapid champion, has the edge of playing White—a colour she has wielded to magnificent effect throughout the tournament. Both players are now familiar with each other’s opening preparation and nerves will be high, as a drawn classical mini-match will push this title bout into rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Monday.
Both Humpy and Divya have already secured spots in the next Women’s Candidates, so Sunday’s showdown is solely about glory and the trophy. Will the veteran’s composure prevail, or can Divya’s fearless style pull off a career-defining win? Chess fans everywhere await one more act of drama as a new queen is crowned in Batumi.
Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast for the Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 is not available.
Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 live streaming:
The live streaming for the Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 will be available on FIDE's official YouTube channel.
Check all the live updates related to the Koneru vs Divya FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 here.
4:43 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES Game 2: Action underway
The 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup final game 2 between India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh is now underway.
4:40 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES Game 2: Humpy to play with white today
Chess veteran Koneru Humpy holds the edge heading into Game 2 as she takes the white pieces. Youngster Divya Deshmukh, who had the advantage of white in the opener, let a promising position slip on Saturday.
4:30 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES Game 2: Match timing
The 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup final game 2 between India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will start at 4:45 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.
4:20 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES Game 2: Previous winners of FIDE Women's WC
- The inaugural 2021 Women’s Chess World Cup in Sochi was won by Alexandra Kosteniuk, who defeated Aleksandra Goryachkina in the final
- In the 2023 edition held in Baku, Aleksandra Goryachkina claimed the title by defeating Nurgyul Salimova in the final match
4:10 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES Game 2: Game 1 recap
In the opening game, Divya Deshmukh took a bold approach with a daring piece sacrifice to disrupt Koneru Humpy’s king safety. The 19-year-old gained a promising position and even held an advantage for much of the middlegame. But a missed opportunity at a crucial moment allowed Humpy to fight back with composed defence, eventually securing a draw through perpetual check.
4:00 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES Game 2: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup final game 2 between India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh. This is the first time in the tournament's history that two Indians will be playing in the final, confirming a maiden Indian winner. Today is game 2 of a two-game final after game 1 ended in a 41-move draw. The winner of today's game will be crowned the winner. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
