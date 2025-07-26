India vs Australia hockey full schedule, dates, time (IST), live streaming

India’s preparations for the all-important Asia Cup 2025 will get a solid test as the men’s hockey team heads Down Under for a four-match series against Australia from August 15 to 21 at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Ranked eighth in the world, India will face sixth-ranked Australia in what promises to be a fiercely competitive bilateral series. The matches are scheduled for August 15, 16, 19, and 21, and will serve not only as a high-level tune-up for the upcoming continental championship in Bihar but also as a chance for key players to make their case for final selection.

This series comes just weeks after both sides locked horns in the FIH Pro League 2024–25, where Australia narrowly edged out India 3–2 in both legs. However, India will take confidence from their historic 3–2 win over the Kookaburras at the 2024 Paris Olympics — their first Olympic win over Australia since 1972.

While Australia have dominated the head-to-head record in the past decade, winning 35 of their 51 meetings since 2013, the recent games have shown India closing the gap. Chief Coach Craig Fulton has called the tour a “crucial test”, confirming that team selection for the Asia Cup will be finalised during the series. India vs Australia hockey series: Full schedule Match No. Date Day Time (IST) Venue 1 15 August Friday 03:30:00 PM Perth Hockey Stadium 2 16 August Saturday 03:30:00 PM Perth Hockey Stadium 3 19 August Tuesday 03:30:00 PM Perth Hockey Stadium 4 21 August Thursday 03:30:00 PM Perth Hockey Stadium

India vs Australia hockey series: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Indian hockey team’s tour of Australia begin? The Indian hockey team’s four-match series against Australia will begin on Friday, August 15. What will be the venue for the India vs Australia hockey series? All the matches of the four-match hockey series between India and Australia will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium. What time will the India vs Australia hockey series matches begin? All the matches of the four-match hockey series between India and Australia will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia hockey series?