Indian TT needs a system to consistently churn out champions: Sharath Kamal

Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal believes Indian table tennis needs a well-defined system to help young talent make a successful leap to the senior level.

Sharath Kamal, Sharath
India's Sharath Kamal Achanta plays against China's Fan Zhendong during a men's teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
While recent results have been encouraging, the 43-year-old insists that promise alone is not enough without a system that supports long-term growth.

While recent results have been encouraging, the 43-year-old insists that promise alone is not enough without a system that supports long-term growth.

"We can't rely on one-off stars, we need a structure that consistently produces champions," Sharath told PTI Videos.

"There's a lot of young talent, but the key issue lies in the transitionunless we put the right systems in place, we won't see junior champions turn into senior champions."  India clinched three bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Championships, including a historic first in women's doubles by Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee, and a maiden bronze in the women's team event.

At the Paris Olympics, the women's team reached the quarterfinals for the first time, stunning world No. 4 Romania in the round of 16.

In singles, both Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula made it to the last 16.

"The real challenge is consistency. One medal must become two, and that must grow into five or six, Sharath said.

That consistency will only come with a systematic pipeline, starting with kids as young as 11, according to Sharath.

"Looking at 2036, we must start with kids who are 11 or 12 now. That's how deep the planning has to go."  "We're all trying in that direction. I hope we'll see a systematic change soon."  Sharath, who is the Vice Chairman of the Indian Olympic Association's Athletes Commission, also praised the new Sports Bill for its athlete-first framework.

"Having athletes participate in policymaking alongside executive board members marks a new phase for Indian sport. It ensures that decisions are grounded in on-ground realities, he said.

On the bill's anti-doping provisions, Sharath highlighted a much-needed shift.

"This time, it won't just be athletes who are penalised, but also coaches and others involved. Often, the athlete is the one caught, while others continue unchecked. That will now change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Other Sports News

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

