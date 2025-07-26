FIDE Women's World Cup Final: Koneru vs Divya live time, format, streaming

ALSO READ: Koneru vs Divya: Who will become India's first FIDE World Champion? In a historic moment for Indian chess, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will face off in the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 on Saturday, ensuring the title goes to India for the first time. This is the first all-Indian final in the tournament’s history, with both players also earning qualification for the Women’s Candidates 2026. Humpy, 38, enters as the favourite due to her vast experience and recent triumphs in elite events. She staged a remarkable comeback to defeat China’s top seed Tingjie Lei in the semi-finals. On the other hand, 19-year-old Deshmukh has impressed with fearless play, stunning top seeds including Jiner Zhu and former world champion Zhongyi Tan. While Humpy’s steadiness and composure have been her strengths, Deshmukh’s aggressive style has caught many off guard. The final will be contested over two Classical games, with tie-breaks if needed. Regardless of the outcome, Indian chess is set to celebrate a landmark victory.

FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Format The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 final between Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy will begin on Saturday, July 26. The final will consist of two Classical games — one each on July 26 and 27. If the scores are level after the two games, tie-breaks will be held on Monday, July 28. In the Classical format, each player will have 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by an additional 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move one. If a winner is not decided in Classical play, the match will move to a series of tie-breaks: first, two Rapid games with a time control of 10 minutes plus a 10-second increment; if still tied, two five-minute games with a three-second increment; and, if needed, two Blitz games of three minutes with a two-second increment. Should the match remain undecided, the players will continue playing 3+2 Blitz games until a winner emerges.

FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Prize money The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 champion will take home $50,000 (approximately ₹41.6 lakh), while the runner-up will earn $35,000 (around ₹29.1 lakh) in prize money. FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Live streaming and telecast details When will the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 be played? Game 1 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place on Saturday, July 26, while Game 2 will be played on Sunday, July 27. If needed, the tie-break will then be played on Monday, July 28. Who will play in the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025?

India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will play each other in the final of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. What time will the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final be played? The FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will take place at 4:30 p.m. IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final in India? There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final in India.