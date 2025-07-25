Unnati Hooda bows out of China Open after quarterfinal loss to Yamaguchi

India's rising badminton star Unnati Hooda's dream run ended at the China Open Super 1000 as she lost to world number 4 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight games in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who scripted her biggest career win against 'idol' and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, lost 16-21, 12-21 in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

With Hooda's exit, India's singles campaign in the tournament came to an end.

In the opening game, Hooda kept pace with Yamaguchi early on but failed to sustain the momentum, with the Japanese star reeling off five consecutive points at one stage to take it 21-16.