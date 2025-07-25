Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Unnati Hooda bows out of China Open after quarterfinal loss to Yamaguchi

Unnati Hooda bows out of China Open after quarterfinal loss to Yamaguchi

India's rising badminton star Unnati Hooda's dream run ended at the China Open Super 1000 as she lost to world number 4 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight games in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Unnati Hooda
Unnati Hooda. Photo: @BAI
Press Trust of India Changzhou (China)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's rising badminton star Unnati Hooda's dream run ended at the China Open Super 1000 as she lost to world number 4 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight games in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who scripted her biggest career win against 'idol' and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, lost 16-21, 12-21 in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

With Hooda's exit, India's singles campaign in the tournament came to an end.

In the opening game, Hooda kept pace with Yamaguchi early on but failed to sustain the momentum, with the Japanese star reeling off five consecutive points at one stage to take it 21-16.

Hooda's best run was taking three points in a row.

The second game followed a similar script. Despite a brief fightback where she won four straight points, Hooda fell behind as Yamaguchi strung together six consecutive points and wrapped up the second game 21-12.

Overall, Yamaguchi won 42 of the 70 points played across both games.

Hooda on Thursday stunned former world champion Sindhu 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals.

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action later in the day against Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo in the quarterfinals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen named in India's World Championship Squad

Indian men's hockey team to tour Australia before Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Small nation, big splash: Aussies dominate world swimming stage

World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

China Open: Unnati stuns Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag move ahead, Prannoy out

Topics :Badminton News

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story