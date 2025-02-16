FIH Hockey Pro League India vs Spain live match time and streaming

India vs Spain men's hockey team squads

India squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh Spain squad: Alvarez Ignacio, Alvarez Nicolas, Amat Pere, Avila Bruno, Barutell Xavier, Basterra José, Bonastre Jordi, Bozal Aleix, Bozal Oriol, Cabre Verdiel Pol, Calzado Luis, Capellades Jan, Clapes Gerard, Cobos Ignacio, Cunill Pau, Cunill Pepe, Curiel Cesar, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Font Bruno, Gispert Xavier, Iglesias Alvaro, Lacalle Borja, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Miralles Marc, Petchame Pau, Portugal Alvaro, Quijano Gonzalo, Rafi Adrian, Rafi Andreas, Recasens Marc, Revilla Rafael, Reyne Marc, Rodriguez Manuel, Roman Pablo, Sanz Antonio, Vilallonga Rafael, Vizcaino Marc, Zaldua Iñaky, Zorita Enrique. FIH Pro League 2025 India vs Spain live telecast and live streaming details Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep SinghAlvarez Ignacio, Alvarez Nicolas, Amat Pere, Avila Bruno, Barutell Xavier, Basterra José, Bonastre Jordi, Bozal Aleix, Bozal Oriol, Cabre Verdiel Pol, Calzado Luis, Capellades Jan, Clapes Gerard, Cobos Ignacio, Cunill Pau, Cunill Pepe, Curiel Cesar, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Font Bruno, Gispert Xavier, Iglesias Alvaro, Lacalle Borja, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Miralles Marc, Petchame Pau, Portugal Alvaro, Quijano Gonzalo, Rafi Adrian, Rafi Andreas, Recasens Marc, Revilla Rafael, Reyne Marc, Rodriguez Manuel, Roman Pablo, Sanz Antonio, Vilallonga Rafael, Vizcaino Marc, Zaldua Iñaky, Zorita Enrique.

When will Indian men's hockey team play their 2nd tie agianst Spain in FIH Pro League?

Indian men's hockey team will play their 2nd tie of FIH Pro League against Spain on February 16. What time will Indian men's hockey team play their 2nd tie of FIH Pro League against Spain? The Indian men's hockey team will play their 2nd tie of FIH Pro League against Spain at 7:30 PM IST

Where will the live telecast of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Where will the live Streaming of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

Also Read

The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.

After a disappointing start to the FIH Hockey Pro League campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Spain, the Indian men's hockey team have a chance to bounce back into the league and take an instant revenge when they face the Spaniards again at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on February 16.Harmanpreet and Co. would be upset about not opening the tournament on a high but would also know that it is consistency that will keep them in the fray of winning in the end.Spain on the other hand would be looking forward to register back-to-back wins to have a cracking start to their campaign. While Sukhjeet had put the hosts in front on the night, it was goals from Ignacio, Bruno and Borja that gave the Men in Red all the points in the end.India sit on the bottom of the table with one loss in as many games. Spain on the other hand jump to the 4th spot with 8 points from their 5 games in the tournament so far.