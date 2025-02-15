Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Hockey Pro League India men's full schedule, live time and streaming

FIH Hockey Pro League India men's full schedule, live time and streaming

The 2023-24 season was disappointing for India, as they finished seventh in the FIH Hockey Pro League, marking their worst performance.

FIH Hockey Pro League

FIH Hockey Pro League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's hockey team will begin their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
 
The 2023-24 season was disappointing for India, as they finished seventh in the FIH Hockey Pro League, marking their worst performance. This was a sharp decline from previous years, which saw them finish third and fourth in earlier campaigns. However, the team bounced back strongly, securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh.
 
India’s Olympic success was not just about Harmanpreet Singh; it was also driven by a talented squad. Players like Hardik Singh, one of the most skilled attackers, and experienced veterans such as Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas played key roles in the team’s revival.  ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 highlights: Harry Kane lifts Bayern to beat Celtic
 
 
FIH Pro League India men's full schedule 
FIH Hockey Pro League India schedule (men’s)
Date Match Venue Time
February 15, Saturday India vs Spain Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
February 16, Sunday India vs Spain Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
February 18, Tuesday India vs Germany Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
February 19, Wednesday India vs Germany Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00
February 21, Friday India vs Ireland Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
February 22, Saturday India vs Ireland Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
February 24, Monday India vs England Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
February 25, Tuesday India vs England Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00
June 7, Saturday India vs Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands 19:30:00
June 9, Monday India vs Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands 18:00:00
June 11, Wednesday India vs Argentina Amsterdam, Netherlands 18:30:00
June 12, Thursday India vs Argentina Amsterdam, Netherlands 18:30:00
June 14, Saturday India vs Australia Antwerp, Belgium 14:00:00
June 15, Sunday India vs Australia Antwerp, Belgium 14:00:00
June 21, Saturday India vs Belgium Antwerp, Belgium 19:00:00
June 22, Sunday India vs Belgium Antwerp, Belgium 19:00:00
 
India men's hockey team squad 

Also Read

FIH Hockey Pro League

FIH Hockey Pro League India women's full schedule, live time and streaming

FIH Hockey Awards, FIH, Harmanpreet, PR Sreejesh

Indian skipper Harmanpreet, Holland's Jansen named FIH Players of the Year

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

FIH Hockey League will be a real test for goalies Krishna, Suraj: Sreejesh

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Musk slash federal workforce as 9,500 govt employees laid off

WPL 2025

WPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Indian men’s hockey team: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh
 
FIH Pro League 2025 live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will Indian men's hockey team play their opening tie in FIH Pro League?
 
Indian men's hockey team will play their opening tie of FIH Pro League on February 15.
 
Who will Indian men's hockey team play in their opening tie in FIH Pro League?
 
Indian men's hockey team will play Spain in their opening tie of FIH Pro League.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIH Pro League be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.
 
Where will the live Streaming of the FIH Pro League be available in India?
 
The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.

More From This Section

Sachin Yadav at National Games 2025

38th National Games in Uttrakhand conclude; Services tops medal tally

Sachin Yadav at National Games 2025

Sachin Yadav, Pooja Singh, Sawan Barwal set records at National Games

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker secures 2nd spot in 25m Pistol at National Selection Trials

Imane Khelif

Vowed to fight back against IBA's accusations, says Algerian boxer Khelif

PT Usha, PT, Usha

Meghalaya to host next edition of National Games in 2027: IOA's PT Usha

Topics : FIH Pro Hockey League Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon