FIH Hockey Pro League India women's full schedule, live time and streaming

The Indian women's hockey team will begin their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

After a challenging 2023-24 FIH Pro League campaign, where the Indian women’s hockey team finished eighth with 13 losses in 16 matches, they are ready to embark on their third season in the competition. Despite their struggles, India secured crucial victories against Australia and the USA to avoid relegation.

ALSO READ: 38th National Games in Uttrakhand conclude; Services tops medal tally The squad is rich in experience, with star players such as Vandana Katariya, who has over 300 caps, and Savita Punia, a two-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year. Sushila Pukhrambam also adds to the team’s depth, having surpassed 200 caps. The lineup also includes three FIH Rising Star of the Year awardees – Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Mumtaz Khan – further strengthening India's presence in the tournament.

FIH Pro League India women's full schedule FIH Hockey Pro League India schedule (women’s) Date Match Venue Time February 15, Saturday India vs England Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 16, Sunday India vs England Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 18, Tuesday India vs Spain Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 19, Wednesday India vs Spain Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 21, Friday India vs Germany Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 22, Saturday India vs Germany Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 24, Monday India vs Netherlands Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 25, Tuesday India vs Netherlands Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 June 14, Saturday India vs Australia London, England 15:30:00 June 15, Sunday India vs Australia London, England 15:00:00 June 17, Tuesday India vs Argentina London, England 20:00:00 June 18, Wednesday India vs Argentina London, England 20:00:00 June 21, Saturday India vs Belgium Antwerp, Belgium 16:30:00 June 22, Sunday India vs Belgium Antwerp, Belgium 16:30:00 June 28, Saturday India vs China Berlin, Germany 16:00:00 June 29, Sunday India vs China Berlin, Germany 17:00:00

India women's hockey team squad

Indian women’s hockey team: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan

Also Read

FIH Pro League 2025 live telecast and live streaming details

When will Indian women's hockey team play their opening tie in FIH Pro League?

Indian women's hockey team will play their opening tie of FIH Pro League on February 15.

Who will Indian women's hockey team play in their opening tie in FIH Pro League?

Indian women's hockey team will play England in their opening tie of FIH Pro League.

Where will the live telecast of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Where will the live Streaming of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.