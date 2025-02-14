Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 38th National Games in Uttrakhand conclude; Services tops medal tally

38th National Games in Uttrakhand conclude; Services tops medal tally

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Shah with a commemorative memento, a shawl and a bouquet of flowers to start the event

Sachin Yadav at National Games 2025

National Games 2025 (PIC: X)

Press Trust of India Haldwani
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The closing ceremony of the 38th National Games began here on Friday with home minister Amit Shah as its guest of honour and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya also joining the event to laud the athletes' performances.

To start with, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Shah with a commemorative memento, a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

Besides Shah and Dhami, several other dignitaries are in attendance here, including Mandaviya, next host Meghalaya's CM Kongkal Sangma, Uttarakhand's Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, boxing legend MC Mary Kom, and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, among others.

 

"Uttarakhand has conveyed to the country that it is not just Devbhoomi but also a Khelbhoomi. The state ensured that no athlete faced any difficulty during the Games. It is the beginning of India becoming a sports hub," said Mandaviya in his address to the gathering at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex here.

The venue has a capacity of 25,000 and was packed for the ceremony.

Also Read

Sachin Yadav at National Games 2025

Sachin Yadav, Pooja Singh, Sawan Barwal set records at National Games

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker secures 2nd spot in 25m Pistol at National Selection Trials

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods withdraws from signature event following mother's passing

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani wins 36th National Gold at Indian Snooker Championship

Badminton

What are the new rules in Badminton's proposed 3x15 scoring system?

"It is the beginning of India coming inside the top 10 Olympic performers by 2036. The country now has a sports ecosystem. It is moving forward in every aspect, including sports," Mandaviya said.

Usha also conveyed a similar message in her address.

"The journey does not end here, it is only the beginning for Indian sports," said Usha.

The ceremony will feature a 'Games Recap', highlighting the winning moments from start to the end of the sporting extravaganza that began seven venues on January 28 with state capital Dehradun being the main centre.

At the end of it, traditional powerhouse Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) topped the medal tally for the fifth time in the last six games, with a total haul of 121 medals (68 gold, 26 silver, 27 bronze).

Maharashtra won more medals than Services with 198 (54 gold, 71 silver, 73 bronze) but the lesser gold count meant that it ended at second spot.

Even Haryana got more medals than Services with 153 (48 gold, 47 silver, 58 bronze) but had to be content with a third-place finish.

Hosts Uttarakhand finished a creditable seventh with a total of 103 medals, including 24 gold, 35 silver and 44 bronze.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Imane Khelif

Vowed to fight back against IBA's accusations, says Algerian boxer Khelif

PT Usha, PT, Usha

Meghalaya to host next edition of National Games in 2027: IOA's PT Usha

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Freestyle Grand Slam Chess: D Gukesh knocked out after a loss to Caruna

PV Sindhu

India's challenge grows at Badminton Asia Mixed Team after Sindhu ruled out

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Freestyle Grand Slam: Gukesh eyes comeback against Caruana after shock loss

Topics : sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon