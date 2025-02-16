FIH Hockey Pro League India women vs England women live time and streaming

The Indian women's hockey team started their campaign on a high, winning a thrilling 3-2 tie against England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and will be facing them once again just 24 hours later on February 16.

While it is a chance for India to get back-to-back victories, England too would be putting their best foot forward in order to avoid another defeat in the tournament. Goals from Deepika, Vaishnavi and Navneet secured the 3 points on the night for the Women in Blue who looked in good touch at home.

England too looked dangerous in the transitions and will definitely be plotting a revenge on the hosts when they take the field again on Sunday.

FIH Hockey Pro League points table

India sit on 7th position in the table after one win in as many games. England on the other hand stay at 8th spot after just one win 5 games so far in the tournament.

India women's squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan

England women's squad: Alexander Beth, Atkinson Alice, Axford Maddie, Balsdon Grace, Bingham Lottie, Boss Hannah, Bourne Darcy, Crackles Fiona, Crowson Megan, Curtis Katie, Dixon Abbie, Gardens Georgie, Giglio Millie, Gillott Paige, Hamilton Olivia, Hamilton Sophie, Heesh Sabbie, Hope Rosemary, Howard Tessa, Lock Pippa, Manton Becky, Martin Sofia, Neal Elizabeth, Peel Flora, Petter Isabelle, Pinner Jo, Pritchard Miriam, Rayer Elena, Taylor Martha, Walker Lily, Welch Mila

FIH Pro League 2025 India women vs England women live telecast and live streaming details

When will Indian women's hockey team play their 2nd tie against England women in FIH Pro League?

Indian women's hockey team will play their 2nd tie of FIH Pro League against England on February 16.

What time will Indian women's hockey team play their 2nd tie of FIH Pro League against ENG?

The Indian women's hockey team will play their 2nd tie of FIH Pro League against England women at 5:15 PM IST

Where will the live telecast of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Where will the live Streaming of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.