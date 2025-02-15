FIH Hockey Pro League India women's full schedule, live time and streaming

The Indian women's hockey team will begin their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
After a challenging 2023-24 FIH Pro League campaign, where the Indian women’s hockey team finished eighth with 13 losses in 16 matches, they are ready to embark on their third season in the competition. Despite their struggles, India secured crucial victories against Australia and the USA to avoid relegation.
The squad is rich in experience, with star players such as Vandana Katariya, who has over 300 caps, and Savita Punia, a two-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year. Sushila Pukhrambam also adds to the team’s depth, having surpassed 200 caps. The lineup also includes three FIH Rising Star of the Year awardees – Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Mumtaz Khan – further strengthening India's presence in the tournament. ALSO READ: 38th National Games in Uttrakhand conclude; Services tops medal tally
FIH Pro League India women's full schedule
|FIH Hockey Pro League India schedule (women’s)
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|February 15, Saturday
|India vs England
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 16, Sunday
|India vs England
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 18, Tuesday
|India vs Spain
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 19, Wednesday
|India vs Spain
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 21, Friday
|India vs Germany
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 22, Saturday
|India vs Germany
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 24, Monday
|India vs Netherlands
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 25, Tuesday
|India vs Netherlands
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|June 14, Saturday
|India vs Australia
|London, England
|15:30:00
|June 15, Sunday
|India vs Australia
|London, England
|15:00:00
|June 17, Tuesday
|India vs Argentina
|London, England
|20:00:00
|June 18, Wednesday
|India vs Argentina
|London, England
|20:00:00
|June 21, Saturday
|India vs Belgium
|Antwerp, Belgium
|16:30:00
|June 22, Sunday
|India vs Belgium
|Antwerp, Belgium
|16:30:00
|June 28, Saturday
|India vs China
|Berlin, Germany
|16:00:00
|June 29, Sunday
|India vs China
|Berlin, Germany
|17:00:00
India women's hockey team squad
Indian women’s hockey team: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan
FIH Pro League 2025 live telecast and live streaming details
