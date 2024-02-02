Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Formula One extends Japanese Grand Prix contract at Suzuka to 2029

The Japanese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2029 after a five-year contract extension to keep the race at the Suzuka Circuit.

Representative image
AP London

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
It's a sign of confidence in the Japanese GP ahead of a move from its usual date in September or October to April, between the races in Australia and China. That's part of efforts to reduce the distance that teams travel between races and cut back on carbon emissions.

The extension was announced Friday by F1 and Honda Mobilityland, the Honda subsidiary that owns the track.

Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029, F1's president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Suzuka's traditional slot later in the season has seen it often play a crucial role in deciding the title. Max Verstappen secured his second championship there in 2022.

The Japanese GP was first part of the F1 schedule in 1976 and Suzuka hosted its first race in the championship in 1987. It has been the home of the Japanese GP for every edition since 2009, although the race was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

